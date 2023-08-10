About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG QNED86 75 inch 4K Smart UHD TV 2023
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG QNED86 75 inch 4K Smart UHD TV 2023

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
75QNED866RE

LG QNED86 75 inch 4K Smart UHD TV 2023

(4)

Quantum Dot Meets NanoCell

The scene of the colour powder exploding is overlapped on the TV screen.

QNED Lit Up, Scaled Up

See Pure Colours Even Richer

Experience colour that's out of this world with QNED colour powered by Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology.
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Take Charge of Quality

The α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6 delivers a truly powerful experience that's tailored to fit your preferences.

*QNED85/80 feature the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*QNED75 features the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

AI Picture Pro

The perfect picture is more attainable than ever with AI Picture Pro. Upgraded AI Super Upscaling uses AI technology to analyze and recover lost information from low-resolution content to ensure everything you watch is at its best.

A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.

AI Brightness Control

Automatically adjusts your screen's brightness to match the surrounding ambient lighting levels, ensuring optimal viewing in any setting.

A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.

AI Sound Pro

Using deep-learning from audio data points, the processor recognizes voices, audio effects, and audio frequencies, allowing it to optimize sound based on the type of content you're watching for more immersive, spatial sound.

AI Sound Pro is activated and an image is shown as if rich sound fills the space with sound effects.

*QNED85/80 feature AI Picture Pro and AI Super Upscaling

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

*QNED75 features AI Brightness Control.

*QNED85/80/75 feature virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.

*Images are simulated.

QNED's ultra-big screen is magnificently displayed at low angles.
Ultra Big Screen

Back and Bigger Than Ever

Take your viewing to the next level with vibrant colour on QNED's awe-inspiring big screen.

Get Complete Entertainment with Superior Sound

LG Soundbar

Perfectly Paired for Entertainment

LG Soundbars are specifically designed to work seamlessly with your LG TV, pairing up to deliver the perfect entertainment experience.

The perfectly paired is shown through a close-up shot of the matching TV and sound bar.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV model.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV model.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by Soundbar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

WOW Interface

Diversified Settings

When connected to an LG TV, the Soundbar switches modes automatically and accordingly. It also brings additional sound settings to be enjoyed via not just Soundbar but even the TV it's connected to.

The interface to change settings is displayed on the TV screen.

*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Smart Functions For You

Bring convenience to your TV with personalised alerts, customisable recommendations, and more. Smart features like All New Home give you a faster, more intuitive viewing experience.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

My Profile

See only what you want to see with a customizable profile for every member of the family. Enjoy tailored content recommendations and quick access to your most frequently used apps.
The scene activating the My profile function is played on the TV screen.

Quick Card

Easily and quickly access apps and content that matter to you! You can even edit Quick Cards for different user profiles to make sure your favourite content stays close at hand.
The scene activating the Quick card function is played on the TV screen.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

AI Picture Wizard

Picture personalised to You

AI Picture Wizard analyzes 85 million potential settings to find the best photo settings possible and analyzes viewers' colour preferences to provide personalised display settings.

*QNED85/80 feature AI Picture Wizard.

AI Concierge

Your Personal Content Curator

Get recommendations tailored for you. AI Concierge recommends related or trending keywords based on your unique voice recognition search history so you get more of what you love.

A man's face is displayed on the TV screen, and recommended keywords are displayed nearby.

*Service Availability may vary depending on region and series.
*'For you keyword' can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

Amazon Alexa & AirPlay & HomeKit

Enjoy seamless connection and easy control of your LG TV with support for services like Amazon Alexa Built-in, Apple Airplay and HomeKit, and Matter.

The logo of hey google The logo of alexa built-in The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home

*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial Connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*Voice Command availability may vary by product and country.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

*Support for Amazon Alexa may vary by language and region.

Multi View

Side By Side

Picture In Picture

Dual Monitor

Side By Side

Diversify your screen. With Side by Side, enjoy a wide range of content with two screens at once, and access more interactive services with LG Smart Cam.

Picture In Picture

With Picture in Picture, you can keep an eye on yourself and your content. Simply connect via your Smart Cam and easily check your form during home workouts.

Dual Monitor

Discover more ways to work with Double Input mode. Conveniently reference and access materials from two HDMI inputs simultaneously for the ultimate work setup.

*App/Input Combination availability can vary depending on the service.
*Picture/sound settings on both screens are the same.
*'LG Fitness' has Picture In Picture mode function with USB cam in app.
*Image output limited to one screen.

A person sitting on a sofa is enjoying a movie on a big TV on the wall.
True Cinema

Home Cinema That Rivals the Theatre

Enjoy a breathtakingly cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home with LG QNED.

Expertly Enhanced Picture

HDR10 Pro uses Dynamic Tone Mapping to automatically improve the contrast and clarity of your content frame by frame.

A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

FILMMAKER Mode

View movies exactly as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE™. This mode preserves the original colours, settings, and frame rates to bring the director's original vision to you.

A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.

*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.

There are logos of streaming service platforms and matching footages right next to each logo. There are images of Netflix's Wednesday, Apple TV's TED LASSO, Paramount+'s Tulsa King, PRIME VIDEO's The rings of power, sky showtime's TOP GUN, and LG CHANNELS' leopard.
Entertainment

Endless Content On Demand

Easily enjoy content from the biggest streaming platforms directly on LG QNED.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Number of channels and available content of "LG Channels" app may vary by product and region.
*Supported services may differ by country.

There is a big TV on the wall and you can see the racing game screen in the screen. In front of the TV, you can see the hands and controllers of the person who focuses on the game.
Advanced Gaming

Unlock Gaming Greatness

Upgrade your gaming setup with a next-level TV designed for ultimate next-gen gaming.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Game Optimizer keeps all of your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu while the new Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.

Dashboard image displayed on the game screen - its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.

4K 120Hz & ALLM & eARC

Take gaming to the next level with smooth, synchronized graphics. Reduce motion blur and ghosting with Dolby Vision® HDR at 4K 120Hz and ALLM and eARC at the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications.

There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.

*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.

*'Game Dashboard' is activated only when both “Game Optimizer” and “Game Dashboard” is “ON”

*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

There are two TVs facing opposite. On left TV shows a fast driving racing car that seems quite blurry while on right TV shows a fast driving racing car but very clear.

Premium Gaming Performance

AMD FreeSync Premium enhances your gaming experience by reducing stuttering and tearing.

There is QNED TV standing in front of red wall – inscreen image shows a basketball game with two players playing game. Right below, there are two boxes of image. On left says VRR OFF and shows a blurry image of the same image and on the right says VRR ON and shows the same image.

Leave Lag Behind

Enjoy fast, smooth gameplay and less input lag with VRR.

*QNED85/80 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*QNED85/80 feature VRR.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry to bring you the latest HDR games with utmost realism and immersion.

An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Flames spark up around the TV and you can see Cyberpunk's game screen inside. There is a Geforce now logo on the top of the TV.
Cloud Gaming

Enrich Your Gaming Experience

LG QNED brings a host of new games to you with GeForce NOW.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

Home Living

Select Shop 

Save up to 20% when you

purchase two or more products.

Select Shop  Buy Now Select Shop  Sign In
Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

QNED Colour Pro

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

40W

Speaker System

2.2 channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Mini LED

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

QNED Colour Pro

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Audio Output

40W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalised Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Precision Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

x1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

x1

HDMI Input

x4 (supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 on 2 ports)

CI Slot

x1

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Multi View

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Grey Scale

Yes

Invert Colours

Yes

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806087953756

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)

1673x963x44.9

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

1820x1205x253

Packaging Weight (kg)

61.5

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)

1673x1040x370

TV Stand (WxD mm)

380x370

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

41.9

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

50.1

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

400x400

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(75QNED866RE)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(75QNED866RE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(75QNED866RE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(75QNED866RE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (75QNED866RE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

75QNED866RE

LG QNED86 75 inch 4K Smart UHD TV 2023

UK EU
Product Information Sheet