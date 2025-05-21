Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
75 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED9M 4K Smart TV 2025
75 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED9M 4K Smart TV 2025

75 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED9M 4K Smart TV 2025

75QNED9MA6B
Key Features

  • 4K 144Hz wireless transfer with visually lossless quality through the Zero Connect Box
  • Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
  • High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
CES Awards badge for Android Authority with a best of CES 2025.

Best of CES 2025 (QNED9M)

We Loved The Value Offered By the LG 4K True Wireless QNED TV

CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

True Wireless Picture Quality webOS for AI Design Sound Quality Entertainment

Only on LG True Wireless TV — Wireless Freedom, Wired Performance

4K wireless transfer is here. Our True Wireless technology frees you from the limits of wired connections while still delivering the same breathtaking picture and sound as wired TV.

Close up of a QNED9M mounted on a wall connected to multiple devices. Wires and devices fade leaving just the QNED9M mounted on a wall. Zooms out to show the QNED9M mounted in a modern home. Zero Connect Box sits on a coffee table.

Experience visually lossless 4K clarity, just like a wired TV

Our True Wireless technology with 4K 144Hz video and audio transfer ensures you get the same viewing experience like wired TV. Enjoy content with no delays and no visible quality degradation.

A whale swims out towards the viewer through a QNED9M placed amidst the corals in the ocean.

*Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and actual performance varies based on setting, environment conditions, and usage.

Play seamlessly with extreme low-latency wireless gaming

Certified for smooth and seamless gaming performance even through wireless transfer. Enjoy 144Hz gaming with AMD FreeSync Premium and more.

A dimly lit living room with a game screen depicted on the QNED9M. Zero Connect Box sits inside a coffee table. VRR logo and 144Hz logo are also visible.

VRR logo and other relevant certifications are visible.

*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz. 

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Break free from the limits of wired TV

Enjoy the freedom of an effortless setup, giving you a clean, open space. Plug in your other devices to the Zero Connect Box and go wire-free.

Location-Free

The Zero Connect Box is easy to install anywhere. Without the need for a direct connection to the TV, you can design your space any way you like. 

Clutter-Free

Transform your space to be as visually pleasing as possible. Keep everything clean and neat without cable clutter.

Hassle-Free

Plug all your devices into the Zero Connect Box instead of your TV and conveniently create your perfect entertainment setup.

Simplify flush-fit wall installation with Zero Connect Box

Mount your TV to the wall with less hassle. Since your Zero Connect Box wirelessly connects other devices to your TV, there's no need for additional wall modifications that may incur added costs.

Side-by-side comparison of a wired TV and LG True Wireless TV when it comes to installation. On the wired TV side, extra construction seemed to be needed to try to hide all other devices behind the TV. The messy setup and wires can still be seen through the gaps. Label reads, in-wall installation with extra cost. On the LG True Wireless side, the TV is wall-mounted cleanly to the wall. No wires or devices are visible. Label reads, no hassle, cost-free installation.

*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

*Upon purchase, customers will receive the LG QNED Zero Connect Box.

All New Dynamic QNED Colour

LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced colour reproduction rate.

Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colours.
Intertrek certification for 100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3.

Certified 100% Colour Volume with LG QNED

*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

MiniLED with Advanced Local Dimming

MiniLED powered by New alpha AI Processor makes ultra-sharp contrast and lifelike detail on LG QNED evo.

3D holographic flower in many different shades and hues against a black background. The definition and detail of the flower shows off QNED MiniLED's capability to produce visuals with exceptional colour, brightness, and contrast.

*Specifications may vary by inches, models and region. 

The next-level visual detail with brilliant alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8

Our processor's AI engine analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognising faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but enhanced facial expressions and depth.

alpha 9 Al Processor Gen8 is against a dark background. It glows with teal light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater Al neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 21 times improved graphics, GPU.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life

AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a parrot in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the parrot's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colourful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colours.

*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED85.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

The next generation of LG AI TV

AI Magic Remote completes the AI experience

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID recognises each user's unique voice signature and offers personalised  recommendations the moment you speak.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

Close-up of an LG QNED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognises your voice and swiftly provides personalised  recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

*Internet connection required. 

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

AI Chatbot

Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. AI can understand user intent and will provide immediate solutions.

*Internet connection required.

*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalised greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history. 

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalised picture just for you.

AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

Person in their living room. Speech bubble around them showing how they're interacting with their LG TV just by saying, Hi LG.

Just say “Hi LG” to start interacting with your TV

Your TV’s AI is always ready for your requests. Without even pressing a button, simply say “Hi LG”, it prompts the AI to start listening for your requests.

webOS Re:New Program logo and name with the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree badge near it.

New upgrades for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get full upgrades and enjoy the benefits of the latest features and software. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.

LG TV with Home Hub on the screen. UI shows Google Home, ThinQ, and other IoT showing how you can easily manage all your smart devices on your TV.

Home Hub, the all-in-one platform for your smart home

Seamlessly manage various LG home appliances, alongside your Google Home devices and more. Experience the ultimate convenience of controlling your whole home through a single, intuitive dashboard. 

*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

*Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and alpha 11 AI Processor. It may vary depending on products and regions.

Ultra Big TV

See all your favourite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.

A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins.

*QNED9M comes in a maximum of 86 inches and inches may vary by region.

Ultra Slim Design

Your TV’s sleek frame redefines a modern look and makes viewing more immersive.

A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern living room space. Zero Connect Box sits inside a coffee table.

LG QNED TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern living room space. Zero Connect Box sits inside a coffee table.

AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact

A group of people walking on an airport runway. Behind them is a plane. It looks like the group just got off the plane and its engines are still running. Abstract sound waves are coming from some of the people as they're talking, representing how despite the loud background noise, voices can easily be heard and understood with Al Voice Remastering.

Voice clarity with AI Voice Remastering

No more clumsy volume adjustments to hear dialogue during loud scenes. AI Voice Remastering extracts and enhances each voice from the audio mix so every conversation can be easily understood.

LG QNED TV depicts a man on a motorcycle with purple abstract circles coming out of the wheel to visualize sound emission.

Dynamic Sound Booster powered by AI Processor

AI processing enhances TV sound for a more powerful sound experience.

Living room with a wall-mounted LG TV. Sound waves are graphically represented to fill the space showing how virtual 11.1.2 channels create a surround sound experience for the user.

All-encompassing surround sound with virtual 11.1.2 channels

Get the surround sound experience with just your LG TV. AI uses deep learning algorithms to make it feel as if sound is coming from 11.1.2 channels all around you.

*Must be activated through the Soundbar Mode menu.

*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Enrich your sound with LG TV and LG Soundbar

Close up of LG TV above a LG Soundbar with a WIFI symbol floating on top.

WOWCAST lets you connect your TV and soundbar wirelessly

Break up with wires and watch TV with zero mess in sight.

Living room with an LG QNED TV and LG Soundbar with graphics representing how both devices fill the space with multi-surround sound.

WOW Orchestra, immersive sound through perfect synergy

LG QNED TVs and LG Soundbars are the perfect match, made to work harmoniously together to provide multi-surround sound environments.

LG Soundbar is below an LG QNED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

WOW Interface lets you control sound easier from your TV

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.  

*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Person in their living room holding their phone. On the phone is a transmitting icon showing that the phone screen is being mirrored on the TV. On the TV is a basketball game to the side is the mirrored screen, showing player statistics.

Maximize the fun, use multiple screens with Multi View

Make the most of your TV with Multi View. Mirror your devices through Google Cast and AirPlay. Split your screen into two separate views for seamless multi-screen entertainment.

*Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same. 

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.

LG Channels home screen showing the variety of content available on an LG TV.

Stream a variety of content. Free.

LG's exclusive streaming service, LG Channels, puts a wide selection of live and on-demand channels at your fingertips for free. 

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region. 

Three different icons that show how LG Channels can just be used without needing to subscribe, pay, or set up any peripheral top box.

Cost-free. Contract-free. Cable-free.

All you need to do is tune in and start watching without worrying about hidden costs or installing a set-top box. 

Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub

Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid and now Xbox app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences—from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games playable with your remote.

Gaming Portal home screen. Cursor moves and clicks to show many popular game titles, and the added function of being able to select games depending on the type of controller you have whether it's a game pad or the remote control.

*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

Best QNED TV for Movies

Watch movies come to life in your home cinema through FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

Dolby Atmos

Let lifelike surround sound move all around you, making you feel like you're in the center of all the action.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

LG QNED92 and LG QNED85 TVs are side by side. Colourful artwork that highlights the new vivid and vibrant color reproduction technology of LG QNED are on their screens. ALL NEW LG QNED evo AI logo is also present.

Meet the All-New
QNED evo

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalised services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application. 

*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.

Key Spec

  • Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1677 x 972 x 51.6

  • TV Weight without Stand

    30.7

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Mini LED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • AI Upscaling

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes

  • Dimming Technology

    Local Dimming

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Google Home / Hub

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • The security update is supported until

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Voice ID

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

AUDIO

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))

  • CI Slot

    1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    x2

  • USB Input

    x2 (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1677 x 972 x 51.6

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    2130 x 1205 x 228

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    53.2

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1677 x 1071/1023 x 415

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    496 x 415

  • TV Weight without Stand

    30.7

  • TV Weight with Stand

    38.0

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 200

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806096353585

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

