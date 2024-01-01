LG QNED QNED80 86 inch 4K Smart TV 2024

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
It's all about the new QNED
Crisp colour and clarity on colossal LG QNED. Our new chipset and dimming zones perfect contents so every pixel stays razor sharp.
*Screen image simulated.
Explore LG QNED's new innovations
Experience superb entertainment enhanced from within
Smart alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 auto-optimizes audio and brightness, for full immersion in action.
*Screen image simulated.
Syncs with how you watch
Intelligence that's bright in any light
Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.
Night
Day
Hear every detail of the soundscape
*Screen images simulated.
**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
***Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 webOS upgrades over five years.
**The five-year upgrade threshold for the webOS Re:New Program is the global launch of a new product.
***The first upgrade to webOS will occur two years from the time of purchase.
****Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the current version at point of purchase.
*****Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.
******Features are subject to change and some feature, application, and service updates may vary by model.
Make your TV experience yours
Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.
webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Applied to OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.
****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.
*****Screen images simulated.
Awe-inspiring scale captivates you
Ultimate immersion from life-size entertainment. See all your content on an ultra-big display and enjoy unparalleled clarity and scale for watching, playing, or exercising.
*QNED85 and QNED80 feature Super Slim Design.
**QNED99, QNED90, QNED85 and QNED80 come in a maximum of 86 inches.
***Applied models may vary by region.
Dive into incredible depth and detail
Advanced dimming technology ensures you see fine detail and remarkable true-to-life imagery, by operating dimming areas across the screen.
*QNED85 and QNED80 feature Advanced Local Dimming and Dimming Pro.
See bright and lush colours burst to life
Be mesmerized by incredibly rich colours, even more vivid than the world around you.
*QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80 feature QNED Colour.
**Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as certified independently by Intertek.
Sleek design integrates into your interior
Designed super slim, your screen blends seamlessly into your space and sits perfectly against the wall.
*QNED85 and QNED80 feature Super Slim Design.
**QNED85 and QNED80 come in a maximum of 86 inches.
***Applied models may vary by region.
The outstanding soundbar worthy of the LG QNED
Brilliant sound stays brilliantly hidden
With the Synergy Bracket, the matching S70TY soundbar can be easily installed and perfectly matches your QNED TV.
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
**Synergy Bracket comes with a 1-pole stand or 2-pole stand, which may differ by country/product.
*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80.
*****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.
******WOWCAST Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.
*******QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 models of 80 inches and higher can be matched with S90TY, S90TR and S70.
Dive into movie thrills and gaming skills
See it just as directors dreamed it
Immerse yourself in the most authentic cut. FILMMAKER Mode delivers movies just as the director intended with precise settings.
An image of a man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the sunset. On the right bottom of the image is a FILMMAKER Mode logo.
*Screen images simulated.
**FILMMAKER Mode is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Find more wonder in every scene you watch
Experience the cinema at home. HDR10 Pro delivers the intended look of any film with precise color and contrast.
A family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.
*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.
Dive full-speed into the action
Immersive HGiG play stays smooth at high-speed with ALLM, and eARC ensures it all sounds amazing.
*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and QNED80 feature GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
***HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
****Support for HGiG may vary by country.
Controls right where you need them
Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.
*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
**Screen images simulated.
Access to all your favorite games
Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
***Boosteroid subscription may be required.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
QNED Colour
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K QNED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
QNED Colour
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
CI Slot
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
x2
-
USB Input
x2 (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
AUDIO
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa
Yes (Built-in)
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
LG Channels
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806084567536
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1925 x 1105 x 46.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1925 x 1165 x 359
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
68.2
-
TV Stand (WxD)
1532 x 359
-
TV Weight without Stand
54.5
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
2115 x 1215 x 228
-
TV Weight with Stand
55.5
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
600 x 400
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 200~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
