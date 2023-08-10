About Cookies on This Site

65" LG OLED TV - B6

Specs

Reviews

Support

65" LG OLED TV - B6

OLED65B6V

65" LG OLED TV - B6

All Spec

MODEL

EU Series

OLEDB6V

Screen Size

65

VESA

Vesa Size

300x200

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand (Including SOUND BAR)

1451x838x48.6

Size W/O Carton, With Stand

1451x882x225

Size W/ Carton, With Stand

1663x927x212

WEIGHT(KG)

Weight (W/O Pack), head

22.1

Weight (W/O Pack), total

25.4

Weight (W/ Pack), total

33.5

DISPLAY

Display Device (OLED / LED)

OLED

Resolution

3840*2160

VIDEO

Viewing Angle

Perfect viewing angle

Panel Type

Perfect Black

Colour Representation

Perfect Colour

Colour Accuracy

3D Colour Mapping

Colour Depth

Billion Rich Colours

Contrast Enhancer

Infinite Contrast

Dimming

Pixel Dimming

HDR

OLED HDR

ULTRA Luminance

Yes

Picture Engine

Perfect Mastering Engine

4K Upsacaler

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Dynamic Colour Enhancer

Yes

Active Noise Reduction

Yes

Picture Mode

Yes 10 modes (Vivid,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Sports,Game,Photo,HDR Effect, isf Expert(Bright Room),isf Expert(Dark Room)

Aspect Ratio

Yes 6 modes ( 16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All Direction Zoom,Just scan)

AUDIO

Audio Output / Speaker System (WF : Woofer)

40W / 4.0ch

Surround Mode

OLED Surround

harman/kardon Sound

Yes

Magic Sound Tuning

Yes

Smart Sound Mode

Yes

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

Sound Mode

Yes 6 modes (Standard, Clear Voice III, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

DTS Decoder

Yes (DTS-HD)

Hi-Fi Audio

Yes

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

SMART TV

OS

webOS 3.0

Magic Zoom

Yes

Magic Mobile Connection

Yes

STB Control

Yes

My Channels

Yes

My Starter

Yes

Channel Advisor

Yes

Multi-view

Yes

LG Smart World

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

SMART SHARE

WiDi

Yes

Miracast

Yes

DLNA(Network File Broswer)

Yes

FEATURE

Processor

Quad

DTV Recording (Via Extenal HDD,USB)

EU : Yes

Time Shift (Via External HDD, USB)

Yes

Quick Start

Yes

External Device App Download for USB

Yes

Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

Yes

Block access to harmful site

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HID Keyboard / Mouse

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

e-Manual

Yes

ECO

Energy saving mode

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

DVB-T2/C/S2

Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

MHEG (UK)

CI + (Common Interface)

CI+1.3

Teletext Page

2,000 page

Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

Yes (UK: Flof)

Subtitle

Yes

EPG(8days)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wifi(Wifi Direct)

802.11.ac

Bluetooth

Yes

RF In

2 (RF, Sat)

Component In (Composite Share)

1 (Gender)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

HDMI

4 (HDMI 2.0a)

LAN

1

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

1 (Phone Jack Type)

CI Slot

1

USB

3 (3.0 : 1ea / 2.0 : 2ea)

Headphone out / Line out

1/1

DESIGN

Stand type

Floating Stand

ACCESSORY

Remote Controller

MR15R

Battery (for Remote Control)

Yes

Vesa Wall Mount Support

Yes

Component Gender

AV gender 1 / Comp gender 1

Power Cable

Yes

Owner's Manual

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

(100~240Vac 50-60Hz)

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W↓

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(OLED65B6V-Z)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

