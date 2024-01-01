We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
60" LG Plasma Smart TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size (in.)
60
-
Full HD (1080p)
Yes
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
Orbiter / Color Wash
-
600Hz Sub Field Driving
Yes
-
Altitude
2,900m / 9,514ft
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Just Scan
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 Mode (Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Game/Photo/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard
Picture Wizard Ⅲ
-
H.264 Codec
2K/60p
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2 Ch Speaker system
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Sound Status Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice 2)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Ready (available with magic remote dongle or Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Dongle)
-
- Music Station
Ready (available with magic remote dongle or Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Dongle)
SMART TV
-
SmartHome
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Game World
Yes
-
Hand Gesture
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
Media Share - Remote App
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser
Yes
-
Media Share - LG Cloud
Yes
-
Media Share - Google Dial
Yes
-
Media Share - Window Media Player (Play to)
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
Yes
-
Screen Share - MHL
Yes
-
Screen Share - 2nd Display
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
EPG(SI)
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
JACK PACK(SIDE)
-
USB 2.0
3
-
HDMI
1
-
CI slot
Yes
JACK PACK(REAR)
-
RF In
2
-
Full Scart
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1-Sharing with Component
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
1(Optical)
-
LAN
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
USB to RS232C
-
HDMI
2
PENTOUCH SPEC
-
Pentouch (Ready / In-Packing)
Ready
-
Response Time
17ms
-
Touch Frequency
60Hz
-
Touch Home Mode
6 mode(Sketchbook, My Gallery, Office viewer, Internet, Smart Home, PC link)
-
Dual Touch
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in
Ready
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
USB
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital),EAC3,HAAC,AAC,Mpeg,MP3,PCM,DTS
DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)
-
SET (w/o stand) (mm)
1390.8 x 823.7 x 56
-
Including stand (mm)
1390.8 x 880.9 x 340
-
VESA Dimensions (mm)
400 x 400
WEIGHT(KG)
-
SET (w/o stand kg)
33
-
Including stand (kg)
35.7
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
