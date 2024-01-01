Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
60" LG Plasma Smart TV

60" LG Plasma Smart TV

60PB660V

60" LG Plasma Smart TV

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Screen Size (in.)

    60

  • Full HD (1080p)

    Yes

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1

  • Protective Skin Glass

    Yes

  • ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

    Orbiter / Color Wash

  • 600Hz Sub Field Driving

    Yes

  • Altitude

    2,900m / 9,514ft

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio Correction

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Just Scan

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Colour Enhancer

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    8 Mode (Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Game/Photo/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)

  • Picture Wizard

    Picture Wizard Ⅲ

  • H.264 Codec

    2K/60p

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    2 Ch Speaker system

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Sound Status Mode

    6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

  • Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear Voice 2)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Ready (available with magic remote dongle or Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Dongle)

  • - Music Station

    Ready (available with magic remote dongle or Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Dongle)

SMART TV

  • SmartHome

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Game World

    Yes

  • Hand Gesture

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition

    Yes

SMART SHARE

  • Media Share - Remote App

    Yes

  • Media Share - Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Media Share - LG Cloud

    Yes

  • Media Share - Google Dial

    Yes

  • Media Share - Window Media Player (Play to)

    Yes

  • Screen Share - Miracast

    Yes

  • Screen Share - MHL

    Yes

  • Screen Share - 2nd Display

    Yes

  • Screen Share - WiDi

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Motion eye care

    Yes

  • EPG(SI)

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • e-Manual

    Yes

JACK PACK(SIDE)

  • USB 2.0

    3

  • HDMI

    1

  • CI slot

    Yes

JACK PACK(REAR)

  • RF In

    2

  • Full Scart

    1

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1-Sharing with Component

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

    1(Optical)

  • LAN

    1

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    USB to RS232C

  • HDMI

    2

PENTOUCH SPEC

  • Pentouch (Ready / In-Packing)

    Ready

  • Response Time

    17ms

  • Touch Frequency

    60Hz

  • Touch Home Mode

    6 mode(Sketchbook, My Gallery, Office viewer, Internet, Smart Home, PC link)

  • Dual Touch

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in

    Ready

  • WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • Simplink

    Yes

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

USB

  • Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD

  • Picture

    JPEG, JPS, MPO

  • External Device App Download

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital),EAC3,HAAC,AAC,Mpeg,MP3,PCM,DTS

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

  • SET (w/o stand) (mm)

    1390.8 x 823.7 x 56

  • Including stand (mm)

    1390.8 x 880.9 x 340

  • VESA Dimensions (mm)

    400 x 400

WEIGHT(KG)

  • SET (w/o stand kg)

    33

  • Including stand (kg)

    35.7

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

