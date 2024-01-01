We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" LB550U LG HD LED TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size (in.)
32
-
Display Type
LED
-
HD Ready
Yes
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)
Yes
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Just Scan
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard
Picture Wizard II
-
H.264 Codec
2K/60p
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Audio Output
5W + 5W
-
Speaker System
2 Ch Speaker system
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Status Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice 2)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
Screen Share - MHL
Yes (MHL 2.0)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
EPG(SI)
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
JACK PACK(SIDE)
-
USB 2.0
1
-
HDMI
1
-
CI slot
1
-
ARC port
1
JACK PACK(REAR)
-
RF In
Yes
-
Full Scart
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1-Sharing with Component
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
1(Optical)
-
LAN
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
Side USB to RS232C
-
HDMI
1
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
VESA Compatible
Yes
-
VESA Size
200 x 200
-
Local Key Type
Joystick
CONNECTIVITY
-
Simplink
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
USB
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)
-
SET (w/o stand) (mm)
731 x 437 x 56.5
-
Including stand (mm)
731 x 480 x 208
WEIGHT(KG)
-
SET (w/o stand kg)
5.7
-
Including stand (kg)
5.9
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.