Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
32" LG Smart TV
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

32" LG Smart TV

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
32LM630BPLA

32" LG Smart TV

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    HD

  • Screen Size (in.)

    32H

  • Resolution

    1366 x 768

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • PMI (Picture Mastering Index)

    1,000

VIDEO

  • Picture Master Processor

    Quad Core Processor

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes (2K Only)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Colour Enhancer

    Dynamic Colour

  • Upscaler

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    NR

  • HEVC

    Yes

  • VP9

    2K@60P,10bit

  • Picture Mode

    Yes, 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO

  • Output

    10W (5W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Virtual surround Plus

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Auto Notification

    Yes (Bluetooth easy paring)

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA,apt-X (Refer to manual)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Remote Control

    Ready (AN-MR19BA sold separately)

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote)

  • 360 VR

    Yes (YouTube only)

  • Magic Link

    Default: off

  • Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • OSD Language

    36 Languages

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2/T

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    DVB-S2/S

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+1.4

  • Teletext Page

    2,000 page

  • Subtitle

    Yes

  • Audio Description

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • HDMI

    2 (Rear) / 1 (Side) (HDMI 1.4)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (Side, HDMI 1)

  • USB

    2 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Component / Composite

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • CI Slot

    Yes (Side)

  • RF In

    2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

    G

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Weight (TV)

    4.65

  • Weight (TV + Stand)

    4.7

  • Weight (W/Carton)

    5.9

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

  • Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

    736 x 437 x 82.9

  • Size W/O Carton, With Stand

    736 x 464 x 180

  • Size W/ Carton, With Stand

    812 x 510 x 142

  • Stand Width

    606

  • VESA

    200 x 200

  • EAN Code

    8806098382903

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    L-Con

  • Batteries

    Yes
    (AAA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Detached)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 