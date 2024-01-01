We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" LG LED TV with Freeview HD
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size (in.)
42
-
Display Type
LED
-
Full HD (1080p)
Yes
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2 Ch Speaker system
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Status Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice 2)
DVR
-
Recording
External Hard Drive
-
Watch & Record
External Input watch & record (DTV only)
-
External Input Record
Yes (DTV only)
-
Scheduled Recording
Manual, According to broadcasting information
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
EPG(SI)
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
JACK PACK(SIDE)
-
USB 2.0
1
-
HDMI
1
-
CI slot
Yes
JACK PACK(REAR)
-
RF In
2
-
Full Scart
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
1(Optical)
-
HDMI
1
CONNECTIVITY
-
Simplink
Yes
USB
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM
DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)
-
SET (w/o stand) (mm)
961 x 567 x 55.5
-
Including stand (mm)
961 x 610 x 218
-
in Carton
1060 x 660 x 152
-
VESA Dimensions (mm)
400 x 400
WEIGHT(KG)
-
SET (w/o stand kg)
9.2
-
Including stand (kg)
9.5
-
In Carton
11.6
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
