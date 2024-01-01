Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
43" LG Full HD LED TV

43" LG Full HD LED TV

43LK5100PLA

43" LG Full HD LED TV

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Screen Size (in.)

    43

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • TruMotion / Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 50Hz

VIDEO

  • Colour Enhancer

    Dynamic Colour

  • Upscaler

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    NR

  • HEVC

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Output

    10 W

  • Channel

    2.0 ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Virtual surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA (Refer to manual)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Game Built-in

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    36 Languages

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • USB

    1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Component

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • CI Slot

    Yes (Side)

  • RF In

    2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

    A+

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Weight (TV)

    7.8

  • Weight (TV + Stand)

    8.1

  • Weight (W/Carton)

    10.3

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

  • Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

    976 x 583 x 70

  • Size W/O Carton, With Stand

    976 x 628 x 218

  • Size W/ Carton, With Stand

    1056 x 660 x 152

  • VESA

    200 x 200

  • EAN Code

    8806098141845

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    L-Con

  • Batteries

    Yes (AAA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Detached)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

