47" LB570V LG Smart TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size (in.)
47
-
Display Type
LED
-
Full HD (1080p)
Yes
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)
Yes
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Just Scan
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard
Picture Wizard II
-
H.264 Codec
2K/60p
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2 Ch Speaker system
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Sound Status Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice 2)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Ready (available with magic remote dongle or Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Dongle)
SMART TV
-
SmartHome
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
Game World
Yes
-
PIG (Picture In Graphic)
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
Media Share - Remote App
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser
Yes
-
Media Share - LG Cloud
Yes
-
Media Share - Google Dial
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
Yes
-
Screen Share - MHL
Yes (MHL 2.0)
-
Screen Share - WiDi
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
EPG(SI)
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
JACK PACK(SIDE)
-
USB 2.0
3
-
HDMI
3
-
CI slot
1
-
ARC port
1
JACK PACK(REAR)
-
RF In
Yes
-
Full Scart
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1-Sharing with Component
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
1(Optical)
-
PC Audio Input
Share with Component audio (AV2)
-
LAN
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
Side USB to RS232C
-
Headphone out
1
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
VESA Compatible
Yes
-
VESA Size
400 x 400
-
Local Key Type
Joystick
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in
Ready
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
USB
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)
-
SET (w/o stand) (mm)
1073 x 629 x 55.8
-
Including stand (mm)
1073 x 676 x 255
WEIGHT(KG)
-
SET (w/o stand kg)
12.3
-
Including stand (kg)
12.7
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
