49" LG Full HD LED TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED
-
Screen Size (in.)
49
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 50Hz
VIDEO
-
Colour Enhancer
Dynamic Colour
-
Upscaler
Resolution Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
NR
-
HEVC
Yes
AUDIO
-
Output
10 W
-
Channel
2.0 ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Virtual surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA (Refer to manual)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Game Built-in
Yes
-
OSD Language
36 Languages
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
USB
1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
CI Slot
Yes (Side)
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
A++
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Weight (TV)
10.6
-
Weight (TV + Stand)
10.9
-
Weight (W/Carton)
14.1
DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)
-
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand
1108 x 657 x 70
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
1108 x 702 x 218
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
1193 x 770 x 158
-
VESA
300 x 300
-
EAN Code
8806098143016
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
L-Con
-
Batteries
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
