70" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV
All Spec
MODEL
-
EU Series
UH700V
-
Screen Size
70
VESA
-
Vesa Size
600x400
DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)
-
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand (Including SOUND BAR)
1572*909*59.7
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
1572*971*282
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
1714*1072*175
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Weight (W/O Pack), head
28.7
-
Weight (W/O Pack), total
31.5
-
Weight (W/ Pack), total
42.2
DISPLAY
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
LED
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Edge
VIDEO
-
PMI (Picture Mastering Index)
1700
-
Panel Type
True Black
-
Colour Representation
ColourPrime Pro
-
Colour Accuracy
3D Colour Mapping
-
Dimming
Local Dimming
-
HDR
HDR Super
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes
-
Picture Engine
UHD Mastering Engine
-
4K Upscaler
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 10 modes (Vivid,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Sports,Game,Photo,HDR Effect, isf Expert(Bright Room),isf Expert(Dark Room)
-
Aspect Ratio
Yes 6 modes ( 16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All Direction Zoom,Just scan)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System (WF : Woofer)
20W / 2ch
-
Surround Mode
Ultra Surround
-
Magic Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Sound Mode
Yes 6 modes (Standard, Clear Voice III, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
DTS Decoder
Yes (DTS-HD)
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Yes
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
SMART TV
-
OS
webOS 3.0
-
Magic Zoom
Yes
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Yes
-
STB Control
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
-
My Starter
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
-
Multi-view
Yes
-
LG Smart World
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
WiDi
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
DLNA(Network File Broswer)
Yes
FEATURE
-
Processor
Quad
-
DTV Recording (Via Extenal HDD,USB)
EU : Yes
-
Time Shift (Via External HDD, USB)
Yes
-
Quick Start
Yes
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
External Device App Download for USB
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
HID Keyboard / Mouse
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
ECO
-
Energy saving mode
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
MHEG (UK)
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+1.3
-
Teletext Page
2,000 page
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes (UK: Flof)
-
Subtitle
Yes
-
EPG(8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wifi(Wifi Direct)
802.11.ac
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
RF In
2 (RF, Sat)
-
Component In (Composite Share)
1 (Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
HDMI
3 (HDMI 2.0a)
-
LAN
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
(USB to RS232C)
-
CI Slot
1
-
USB
3 (3.0 : 1ea / 2.0 : 2ea)
-
Headphone out / Line out
1
DESIGN
-
Stand type
New Plate Ribbon
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
MR15R
-
Battery (for Remote Control)
Yes
-
Vesa Wall Mount Support
Yes
-
Component Gender
AV gender 1 / Comp gender 1
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
(100~240Vac 50-60Hz)
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W↓
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
