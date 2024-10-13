LG OLED CS 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2022

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Features
Gallery
Specs
Reviews
Where to Buy
Support
-
-
Streaming week - Get apps and subscriptions worth up to £220. Redeem via the LG webOS smart platform on your LG TV. Offer ends 6th of October. Learn more. Terms apply.
-
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
Fascination on display
True darkness brings the light
*Screen images simulated.
Beauty meets brains
*Screen images simulated.
Dazzling darks, luminous lights.
*Screen images simulated.
The details set the tone.
*Screen images simulated.
Sounds like you're in the scene.
People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.
Television just for you.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
The minimalist view.
An evening scene of LG OLED CS on a cabinet in a warmly lit room. An angled view of LG OLED CS in an all-gray space with an image of mountain tops on the display. An LG OLED CS is in a brown-toned living space with elegant decorations. An LG OLED CS is in a bright, airy room with cacti, plants, and ornaments.
*Gallery Stand is supported by 65CS and 55CS.
Now, you're the main character.
People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.
*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
All your favorites in one place
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, See from Apple TV Plus, and Insecure from HBO Max.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Powerful winning machine.
Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
The new league of gaming.
In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.
1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
3.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
4.Netflix streaming membership required.
5.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
6.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
7.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
9.Supported service may differ by country.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Perfect Colour
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1228 x 708 x 46.9
-
TV Weight without Stand
18.9
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Refresh Rate
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Perfect Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
AI 4K Upscaling
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
The security update is supported until
31/12/2026
AUDIO
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1228 x 708 x 46.9
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1345 x 810 x 207
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
28.6
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1228 x 738 x 251
-
TV Stand (WxD)
998 x 251
-
TV Weight without Stand
18.9
-
TV Weight with Stand
23
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 200
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806091487223
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Find a Store Near You
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
-
-
Streaming week - Get apps and subscriptions worth up to £220. Redeem via the LG webOS smart platform on your LG TV. Offer ends 6th of October. Learn more. Terms apply.
-