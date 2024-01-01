We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" LG Smart TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
HD
-
Screen Size (in.)
32H
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
PMI (Picture Mastering Index)
1,000
VIDEO
-
Picture Master Processor
Quad Core Processor
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes (2K Only)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Colour Enhancer
Dynamic Colour
-
Upscaler
Resolution Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
NR
-
HEVC
Yes
-
VP9
2K@60P,10bit
-
Picture Mode
Yes, 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Output
10W (5W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Virtual surround Plus
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Auto Notification
Yes (Bluetooth easy paring)
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA,apt-X (Refer to manual)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
Ready (AN-MR19BA sold separately)
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote)
-
360 VR
Yes (YouTube only)
-
Magic Link
Default: off
-
Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
36 Languages
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
DVB-S2/S
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+1.4
-
Teletext Page
2,000 page
-
Subtitle
Yes
-
Audio Description
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
HDMI
2 (Rear) / 1 (Side) (HDMI 1.4)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes (Side, HDMI 1)
-
USB
2 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component / Composite
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
CI Slot
Yes (Side)
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
G
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Weight (TV)
4.65
-
Weight (TV + Stand)
4.7
-
Weight (W/Carton)
5.9
DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)
-
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand
736 x 437 x 82.9
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
736 x 464 x 180
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
812 x 510 x 142
-
Stand Width
606
-
VESA
200 x 200
-
EAN Code
8806098382903
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
L-Con
-
Batteries
Yes
(AAA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
