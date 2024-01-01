43" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
43UM7400PLB

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    UHD

  • Screen Size (in.)

    43

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • IPS Panel

    Yes

  • Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • PMI (Picture Mastering Index)

    1,600

VIDEO

  • Picture Master Processor

    Quad Core Processor

  • HDR

    4K Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 2K HFR

    Yes

  • Colour Enhancer

    Advanced Colour Enhancer

  • Colour Accuracy

    True Colour Accuracy

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    NR

  • HEVC

    Yes

  • VP9

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • Instant Game Response

    Yes (ALLM)

  • Picture Mode

    Yes, 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO

  • Output

    20W (10W per channel)

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Yes

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote)

  • Surround Mode

    DTS Virtual:X / Ultra Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Auto Notification

    Yes (Bluetooth easy paring)

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

AI TV (ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG ThinQ AI

    Yes (Requires LG Magic Remote)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote)

  • Speech to Text

    Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote)

  • LG Voice Search

    Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote)

  • Google Assistant

    Yes (Requires LG Magic Remote) – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.

  • Amazon Alexa Compatible

    Yes (19.5 MR) (Requires LG Magic Remote)

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Default: off

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Auto Device Detection

    Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote)

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Yes

  • Google Home Compatible

    Yes

  • Amazon Echo Compatible

    Yes

  • LG Smart Speaker

    Yes

  • Apple HomePod

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • LG TV Plus App

    Yes

  • Smart ThinQ App

    Yes

  • Apple AirPlay 2

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Remote Control

    Ready (AN-MR19BA sold separately)

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Ready

  • 360 VR

    Yes

  • Magic Link

    Default: off

  • Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

    Yes (with Samba TV App)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • OSD Language

    36 Languages

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2/T

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    DVB-S2/S

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    HbbTV

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+1.4

  • Teletext Page

    2,000 page

  • Subtitle

    Yes

  • Audio Description

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear) / 2 (Side) (HDMI 2.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Component / Composite

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • CI Slot

    Yes (Side)

  • RF In

    2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

    A

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Weight (TV)

    8.2

  • Weight (TV + Stand)

    9.0

  • Weight (W/Carton)

    11.5

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

  • Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

    973 x 572 x 85

  • Size W/O Carton, With Stand

    973 x 622 x 221

  • Size W/ Carton, With Stand

    1075 x 660 x 190

  • Stand Width

    760

  • VESA

    200 x 200

  • EAN Code

    8806098388660

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    L-Con

  • Batteries

    Yes
    (AAA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Detached)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

