LG LED UP80 43" 4K Smart TV

All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Type
4K UHD
-
Screen Size
43
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
Motion / Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 60Hz
PLATFORM
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
Main Processor
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
VIDEO
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhancing
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes (4K/2K)
-
HLG
Yes (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro (+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dimming Algorithm
LG Local Contrast
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
HEVC
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
- / Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Football, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
20W (10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes (Differ by region)
-
Surround mode = 21Y Spec Out
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Sound Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Sound Mode Sync
Yes
-
Sound Alive
Yes
AI SMART FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa
Yes
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Google Home Connection
Yes
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
-
Airplay2
Yes
-
Next Picks
Yes
-
Magic Explorer
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Related Content Search
Yes
-
Audio Guidance (Text To Speech)
Yes
-
Apps
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player - Media Player
Yes
-
LG Channels
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
DVB-S2/S
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
Yes
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+1.4
-
Teletext Page
Yes (2000 page)
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
CI Slot
Yes (Side)
-
RF In
2 (Side, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)
-
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand
967 x 564 x 57.1
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
967 x 622 x 216
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
1055 x 660 x 142
-
Stand (W x D)
801 x 216
-
VESA
200 x 200
-
EAN Code
8806091464576
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Weight (TV)
8.6
-
Weight (TV + Stand)
8.7
-
Weight (W/Carton)
10.8
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR21
-
Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
37 Languages
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
