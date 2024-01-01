Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
49LH570V

49LH570V

49'' (123 cm) | Full HD TV | Drievoudige XD Engine | Virtual Surround Plus | Smart TV

All Spec

MODEL

  • EU Series

    LH570V

  • Screen Size

    49

VESA

  • Vesa Size

    300x300

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

  • Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand (Including SOUND BAR)

    1108*657*81.5

  • Size W/O Carton, With Stand

    1108*707*218

  • Size W/ Carton, With Stand

    1197*775*162

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Weight (W/O Pack), head

    11

  • Weight (W/O Pack), total

    11.3

  • Weight (W/ Pack), total

    14.8

DISPLAY

  • Display Device (OLED / LED)

    LED

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • BLU Type (only for LED series)

    50"↓ Direct

VIDEO

  • PMI (Picture Mastering Index)

    450

  • Picture Engine

    Triple XD Engine

  • Dynamic Colour Enhancer

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 8 modes (Vivid,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Sport,Game,isf Expert1, isf Expect2)

  • Aspect Ratio

    Yes 6 modes ( 16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All Direction Zoom,Just scan)

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System (WF : Woofer)

    10W / 2ch

  • Surround Mode

    Virtual surround Plus

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Sound Mode

    Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Sport, Music, Game)

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes (DTS-HD)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

SMART TV

  • OS

    LG Smart

  • LG Smart World

    Yes

SMART SHARE

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • DLNA(Network File Broswer)

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Processor

    Dual

  • Quick Start

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • e-Manual

    Yes

ECO

  • Energy saving mode

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    MHEG (UK)

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+1.3

  • Teletext Page

    2,000 page

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Yes (UK: Flof)

  • Subtitle

    Yes

  • EPG(8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wifi(Wifi Direct)

    802.11.n

  • RF In

    2 (RF, Sat)

  • Component In (Composite Share)

    1(Composite shared)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • HDMI

    2 (HDMI 1.4)

  • LAN

    1

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    (USB to RS232C)

  • CI Slot

    1

  • USB

    1 ( 2.0 : 1ea)

DESIGN

  • Stand type

    New Swallow

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    L-con

  • Battery (for Remote Control)

    Yes

  • Vesa Wall Mount Support

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes

  • Owner's Manual

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    (100~240Vac 50-60Hz)

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W↓

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

