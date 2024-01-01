Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
49" LG Smart TV with webOS

49" LG Smart TV with webOS

49LJ614V

49" LG Smart TV with webOS

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Screen Size (in.)

    49

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • BLU Type

    Direct

VIDEO

  • Colour Master Engine

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Yes (2K)

  • Smart Picture Mode

    Yes

  • HEVC Codec

    Yes

  • VP9 Decoder

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • Surround Mode

    Virtual surround Plus

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA

SMART TV

  • webOS 3.5

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • Freeview Play

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • EPG(8days)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    3

  • └ ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes

  • USB

    2

  • LAN

    1

  • Component / Composite

    1 (Composite common)

  • CI Slot

    1

  • RF In

    2 (RF, Sat)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    Yes

  • WiDi (PC to TV)

    Yes

  • Miracast (Moblie to TV Mirroring)

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

POWER

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

    A+

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

  • Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

    1107 x 645 x 80

  • Size W/O Carton, With Stand

    1107 x 701 x 235

  • Size W/ Carton, With Stand

    1193 x 770 x 158

  • VESA

    300 x 300

  • EAN Code

    8806084705983

  • Distance of the TV Stand legs

    1,027mm

WEIGHT (KG)

  • Weight (TV)

    11.3

  • Weight (TV + Stand)

    11.5

  • Weight (W/Carton)

    13.5

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes

  • Owner's Manual

    Yes

  • Battery (for Remote Control)

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

