65" LG NanoCell TV

65SJ800V

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Screen Size (in.)

    65

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • BLU Type

    Edge

VIDEO

  • HDR

    Active HDR with Dolby Vision

  • └ HDR10

    Yes

  • └ HLG

    Yes

  • └ Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • ULTRA Luminance

    Yes

  • Colour Master Engine

    Yes

  • Active Depth Enhancer

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Yes (4K)

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Smart Picture Mode

    Yes

  • HEVC Codec

    Yes

  • VP9 Decoder

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • Harman Kardon

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Ultra Surround

  • Magic Sound Tuning

    Yes

  • Hi-Fi Audio

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

SMART TV

  • webOS 3.5

    Yes

  • Magic Remote

    Included

  • Natural Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • Freeview Play

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • EPG(8days)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    4

  • └ ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes

  • USB

    3 (1 x 3.0)

  • LAN

    1

  • CI Slot

    1

  • RF In

    2 (RF, Sat)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    Yes

  • Headphone out / Line out

    1/1

  • WiDi (PC to TV)

    Yes

  • Miracast (Moblie to TV Mirroring)

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

POWER

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

  • Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

    1455 x 841 x 64

  • Size W/O Carton, With Stand

    1455 x 909 x 271

  • Size W/ Carton, With Stand

    1600 x 970 x 175

  • VESA

    300 x 300

  • EAN Code

    8806084286499

WEIGHT (KG)

  • Weight (TV)

    24.0

  • Weight (TV + Stand)

    24.4

  • Weight (W/Carton)

    30.9

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes

  • Owner's Manual

    Yes

  • Battery (for Remote Control)

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

