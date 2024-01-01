Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
OLED65G16LA

LG OLED G1 65" 4K Smart TV

(3)
DISPLAY

  • Type

    4K OLED

  • Screen Size

    65

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Wide Viewing Angle

    Yes

  • Colour / Wide Colour Gamut

    Perfect Colour

  • Colour display bits / Billion Rich Colours

    Yes

  • Contrast / Perfect Black

    Perfect Black

  • Contrast / Dimming

    Pixel Dimming

  • Contrast / Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

  • Motion / Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 120Hz

PLATFORM

  • Main Processor

    α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

VIDEO

  • AI Picture / Pro

    AI Picture Pro

  • Face Enhancing + Body/Object (8K Only)

    AI Picture Pro - Face Enhancing

  • AI Upscaling

    AI Upscaling

  • Auto Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • Image Enhancing

    Image Enhancing on SQM

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • HLG

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro (+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro (+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)

  • 4K HFR

    Yes (RF: EU only)

  • 2K HFR

    Yes (RF: EU only)

  • Motion Pro

    OLED Motion Pro

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • HEVC

    4K@120P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • G-Sync Compatible

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

    Yes/Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Football, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

AUDIO

  • Speaker (Sound Output)

    60W (WF: 20W, 10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    4.2ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Yes

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound Pro

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Surround mode = 21Y Spec Out

    OLED Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • WiSA Speakers

    Yes: WiSA 5.1ch

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Sound Share

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

  • Sound Mode Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Alive

    Yes

AI SMART FUNCTION

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa

    Yes

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Google Home Connection

    Yes

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • ThinQ App

    Yes

  • Airplay2

    Yes

  • Next Picks

    Yes

  • Magic Explorer

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Related Content Search

    Yes

  • Audio Guidance (Text To Speech)

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Apps

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player - Media Player

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • TV On With Mobile

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2/T

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    DVB-S2

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    Yes

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+1.4

  • Teletext Page

    Yes (2000 page)

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

  • AD (Audio Description)

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    4 (Bottom)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    3 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Bottom)

  • CI Slot

    Yes (Side)

  • RF In

    2 (Bottom, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Bottom)

  • Headphone out

    Yes (Bottom)

  • Line out

    Yes (Bottom, headphone out common)

  • IR Blaster

    Yes

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

  • Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

    1446 x 830 x 19.9

  • Size W/O Carton, With Stand

    1446 x 888 x 284

  • Size W/ Carton, With Stand

    1600 x 970 x 175

  • Stand (W x D)

    1371 x 284

  • EAN Code

    8806091152220

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Weight (TV)

    29

  • Weight (TV + Stand)

    29.8

  • Weight (W/Carton)

    37.6

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR21N

  • Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • IR Blaster Cable

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    37 Languages

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

