77" LG OLED 4K TV - C9

77" LG OLED 4K TV - C9

OLED77C9PLA

77" LG OLED 4K TV - C9

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Screen Size (in.)

    77

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Viewing Angle

    Perfect Viewing Angle

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Perfect Colour

  • Billion Rich Colours

    Yes

  • Dimming

    Pixel Dimming

  • Black

    Infinite Contrast

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

VIDEO

  • Picture Master Processor

    α9 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor

  • Deep Learning AI Picture

    Yes

  • AI Brightness

    Yes

  • HDR

    4K Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • Advanced HDR by Technicolor

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

  • 4K HFR

    Yes (4K HFR via HDMI will be updated.)

  • 2K HFR

    Yes

  • Motion Pro

    OLED Motion Pro

  • Object/Active Depth Enhancer

    Object Depth Enhancer

  • Colour Enhancer

    Advanced Colour Enhancer

  • Colour Accuracy

    True Colour Accuracy Pro

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    Quad Step NR

  • Sharpness

    Frequency based Sharpness Enhancer

  • HEVC

    Yes

  • VP9

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • Instant Game Response

    Yes (VRR/ALLM)

  • Picture Mode

    Yes, 10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, technicolor Expert, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO

  • Output

    40W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.2 ch

  • Direction

    Front Firing(w/ Stand) Down Firing(w/o Stand)

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Dolby Surround / OLED Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • WiSA Speakers

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Auto Notification

    Yes (Bluetooth easy paring)

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

AI TV (ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG ThinQ AI

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Yes – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.

  • Amazon Alexa Compatible

    Yes (19.5 MR)

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Default: off

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Auto Device Detection

    Yes

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Yes

  • Google Home Compatible

    Yes

  • Amazon Echo Compatible

    Yes

  • LG Smart Speaker

    Yes

  • Apple HomePod

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • LG TV Plus App

    Yes

  • Smart ThinQ App

    Yes

  • Apple AirPlay 2

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360 VR

    Yes

  • Magic Link

    Default: off

  • Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

    Yes

  • Gallery

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Multi-view

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

    Yes (with Samba TV App)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    36 Languages

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • Watch & Record

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C/S2(Main/Sub)

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2/T

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    DVB-S2/S

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Multi Tuner

    Twin Tuner

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    HbbTV

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+1.4

  • Teletext Page

    2,000 page

  • Subtitle

    Yes

  • Audio Description

    Yes

  • EPG (8 days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear)/3 (Side) (HDMI 2.1)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    2 ( Rear)/1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • CI Slot

    Yes (Side)

  • RF In

    3 (RF/Sat Main/Sat Sub)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Headphone out

    Yes (Rear)

  • Line out

    Yes (Headphone out common)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

    A

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

  • Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

    1722 x 991 x 56

  • Size W/O Carton, With Stand

    1722 x 1047 x 253

  • Size W/ Carton, With Stand

    1895 x 1130 x 285

  • Stand Width

    1189

  • VESA

    400 x 200

  • EAN Code

    8806098384181

WEIGHT (KG)

  • Weight (TV)

    29.9

  • Weight (TV + Stand)

    36.5

  • Weight (W/Carton)

    49.5

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR19

  • Batteries

    Yes
    (AA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

