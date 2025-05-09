LG OLED evo C2 77 inch TV 2022

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 65C2
"We'd be surprised if a TV gets a much higher score in 2022."(06/2022)
CES 2022 Innovation Award
LG C2
Honoree of the Gaming category1.
T3 Best of CES 2022
LG 42C2
"Includes LG's most advanced image processing yet to make everything look great on its 4K screen."
TechRadar
LG 65C2
"C2 showcases everything we love about OLED technology." (04/2022)
What Hi-Fi?
LG 65C2
"C2 is the performance-per-pound champ of 2022..." (05/2022)
HDTVTest
LG 42C2
42C2 delivers the best overall picture quality in the 40 to 43-inch size class.
AVForums
LG 65C2
there is an obvious step up in image quality and video processing thanks to the a9 Gen5 AI processor
T3
LG 65C2
"The best OLED TV for most people in 2022." (04/2022)
AVForums
LG 42C2
The LG 42-inch C2 is probably the best small-screen TV on the market
Red Dot Design
LG 77C2
iF Design
LG 77C2, LG 65C2
GamesRadar+
Hardware Awards 2022
LG C2
GamesRadar+
Editor's Choice
LG C2
Your window to a bright new world.
OLED that shines bright.
*Screen images simulated.
Beauty meets brains.
*Screen images simulated.
Dazzling darks, luminous lights.
*Screen images simulated.
The details set the tone.
*Screen images simulated.
Sounds like you're in the scene.
A woman sits on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around her.
Television just for you.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
The minimalist view.
An LG OLED C2 is hung on the wall in a living room with plants, a pile of books, and a vintage-style cabinet. An LG OLED C2 is hung on the wall in a minimalist-looking room beside a shelf with monochrome ornaments. A side view of LG OLED C2's base. An LG OLED C2 sits on a TV stand in a colourful living room beside a pile of books. An LG OLED C2 sits on a TV stand in a terracotta-toned room beside two leather dining chairs with a matching footstool and woven rug.
*Gallery Stand is supported by 65C2 and 55C2.
**Floor Stand is supported by 48C2 and 42C2.
Find your fit.
LG OLED C2 TV lineup in various sizes from 42 inches to 83 inches.
Now, you're the main character.
A man sits on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around both him and the television depicting movie immersion.
*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
All your favourites in one place.
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Powerful winning machine.
Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
The new league of gaming.
In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.
Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar
Hear everything you watch at its best
TV and sound in perfect harmony
One remote controls them all
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Best Matching Sound Bar for Your LG OLED
1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2.Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series. Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48/42C2.
3.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
4.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
5.Netflix streaming membership required.
6.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
7.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
8.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
9.Supported service may differ by country.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Perfect Colour
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1711 x 982 x 47.1
-
TV Weight without Stand
23.5
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Refresh Rate
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Perfect Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
AI 4K Upscaling
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
The security update is supported until
31/12/2026
AUDIO
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1711 x 982 x 47.1
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1879 x 1130 x 228
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
38.5
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1711 x 1035 x 267
-
TV Stand (WxD)
520 x 267
-
TV Weight without Stand
23.5
-
TV Weight with Stand
27.1
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 200
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806091612465
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
