LG GX 77 inch 4K Smart OLED TV

OLED77GX6LA

LG GX 77 inch 4K Smart OLED TV

Couple sitting on a sofa in the living room watching a romantic movie on TV
Immersive Cinema Experience

SELF-LIT pixels make every scene feel real

TV screen showing a thief running in an action movie
Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos

Enjoy professionally mastered visual and sound

Watch movies the way they should be – absolutely breathtaking. With Dolby Vision IQ, screen brightness, colour, and contrast are intelligently adjusted for content and lighting conditions. Dolby Atmos delivers three-dimensional immersive sound to make you feel as if you are right there inside the action.
Video showing Christopher Nolan in an interview
FILMMAKER MODE™

Watch films as the director intended

In addition to deep blacks, LG OLED TVs now feature the all-new FILMMAKER MODE™. This mode disables effects like motion smoothing, image sharpening and preserves the original vision of the director. It's easily activated through the TV menu, or by using the LG smart remote in-built voice control. We are proud that leading directors support this feature.
Four logos: The Apple TV app, Disney+, Netflix and BBC iPlayer
Unlimited Entertainment

LG webOS smart platform: your favourite content all in one place

Enjoy all your favourite content from BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and LG Channels and more. The latest movies, TV shows and documentaries can also be accessed through voice command.
Thumbnails of Apple TV+ top 4 titles
The Apple TV app

The home of Apple TV+ and much more

Original shows and movies from Apple TV+. Just the premium channels you want and thousands of movies to buy or rent. It’s personalised and expertly curated, so you’ll discover the best of what’s on. And it’s all in the Apple TV app.
Man sitting on a racer gaming chair, holding a racing wheel while playing a racing game on a TV screen
The most responsive Gaming Experience

SELF-LIT pixels ensure blazingly fast gameplay

A scene of a game shown on a conventional TV with tearing and other half on an LG OLED TV without tearing
G-Sync Compatible

Play every game at the highest standards

As the first TVs to offer NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible support in the industry, LG OLED is the ultimate choice for your gaming setup. All your PC games will be clearer and smoother with less stutter, lag, and flicker. Stay on the winning side with the best TV for gaming.
A close up of a player playing a racing game on a TV screen
VRR, ALLM and eARC

Smoother gameplay for the win

A higher frame rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) all meeting HDMI 2.1 specifications. These latest features allow fast-moving content in higher resolution and smooth, synchronized graphics. It's a more lifelike gaming experience.
Closeup of player holding a racing wheel playing a racing game on a TV screen
Low Input Lag & Fast Response Time

Don't lag behind the competition

Dominate your way to victory with LG OLED TV. With a low input lag and fast 1ms response time, get ready to play in full-force with reduced blurring and added clarity.
A_game_scene,_half_on_a_LCD/LED TV with poor picture quality, and other half on a LG OLED TV with crisp, vivid picture quality
HGiG Profile

More immersive HDR gaming

HGiG delivers HDR gaming graphics best matched with theperformance levels of your TV. With LG OLED, play from a wide selection ofgames with the confidence in a TV that will show every game at its absolutebest.
Child sitting on the floor, holding a joystick and playing a game on a TV screen
Eye Comfort Display

Watch more with easy viewing

Binge watch with less blue light and easier viewing. LG OLED TVs surpass standards for blue light, flicker, and high-quality imaging.
People watching a Tottenham game on TV in the living room
Realistic Sports Experience

SELF-LIT pixels bring your sofa to the stadium

TV screen showing a scene from a Christmas movie with a Sports Alert
Sports Alert

Never miss updates on your favourite team

Catch every moment of your favourite team with LG Sports Alert. The Sports Alert feature gives you real time alerts on your favourite sports news (e.g. results, goals) whilst watching something else so you won't miss out and can fully relax whilst watching other content.
A_scene_from_a_football_game,_half_on_an_LCD/LED TV with blurry picture quality, and other half on LG OLED TV with clear picture quality
OLED Motion Pro

SELF-LIT pixels accurately display every detail from the action

Only LG OLED SELF-LIT pixel technology prevents you from missing out on any detail of the action. In contrast to LED TV technology that uses backlights, LG OLED technology brings an impeccable viewing experience with smooth action display to fast-moving sports, all thanks to the new OLED Motion Pro and TruMotion features for additional image accuracy and precision.
People watching sports game on TV in the living room with Bluetooth rear speakers
Bluetooth Surround Ready

Real surround sound for an immersive experience

With Bluetooth Surround Ready, you’re fully immersed in a three-dimensional stadium atmosphere. All you have to do is simply connect two compatible Bluetooth speakers of the same model to your LG OLED TV.
TV showing an aerial view of nature in a luxurious house setting
Ultimate Luxury Experience

SELF-LIT pixels enable state-of-the-art designs

A frame capturing the scenery of Bryce Canyon National Park

Find out more about LG OLED reliability

Find out more about LG OLED reliability Learn More
Disney Frozen, Pixar Incredibles, Marvel Iron Man, Star Wars, and National Geographic title cards
Disney+

Your favourites, all in one place

Disney+ gives you full access to stream classics, binge on new Originals, or catch the latest movies. With Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more - there's something for everyone.

Adorn your walls with a bespoke artwork

The LG GX features a revolutionary easy to install super thin wall-mounted design that enables your TV to sit flush on your wall and merge seamlessly into your home. It also includes the gallery feature, enabling you to turn your TV into a painting when not in use, adding a touch of beauty to your home.
TV on a wall showing an image of the seashore
SELF-LIT OLED

The most innovative technology in TV

In contrast to LED TV technology that uses backlights, LG OLED screens pack SELF-LIT pixels which means they work independently to emit their own light. This allows for perfect black levels, outstanding colours, infinite contrasts and the sharpest details which ultimately uncover all the details in darker scenes.

Millions of tiny colourful particles in space

*Calculation based on multiplying 8K resolution (7680 x 4320) and four sub-pixels.
α9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K

The most innovative TV experience

With deep learning algorithms, the newest and most powerful LG's α9 Gen3 Processor delivers the ultimate image and sound quality for the most exquisite viewing experience.
LEARN MORE

Alpha 9 chip mounted on a TV mainboard

ThinQ AI

TV takes a leap forward

Transform your TV into a central hub with the intelligent ThinQ AI. LG ThinQ allows simple command and control your Home IoT ecosystem with natural voice recognition, there’s no remote needed. Also, with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, LG OLED TV makes life so much more convenient.
LEARN MORE

Woman sitting on a chair in the living room with the Home Dashboard on the TV screen

*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.

*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc. Watch Apple TV+ with a subscription.

*Screen images simulated.
**The following LG OLED TV models are compatible with latest generation HDMI 2.1 VRR and NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics cards.
- 88/77ZX, 77/65/55GX, 77/65/55/48CX, 77/65/55BX, 88Z9, 65/55E9, 77/65/55C9, 65/55B9

*Screen images simulated.

*Flicker-free feature optimized with default setting. Users who activate OLED Motion or OLED Motion Pro may experience flickering.

*Screen images simulated.

*LG PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5, RL3, RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5. Compatibility with other brand speakers will be available in early 2020 after a software update.
Gallery Design

A piece of art

LG GX OLED TV is designed to hang on your wall like a piece of art, adding a touch of elegance to your room. It sits flush against your wall and delivers the same exquisite viewing quality from every angle.

Two LG Gallery Design TVs showing artwork

*The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
**Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
***TV stand is NOT included with the LG OLED GX. As this model is designed to be wall-mounted, it includes a slim wall mount bracket. The TV stand can be purchased separately.

A side view of LG Gallery Design TV that aesthetically pops out from the wall, like an artwork.

*Netflix streaming service membership required.

*Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com © 2020 Disney and its related entities.

Check out the secret of the flush fit on your wall

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Screen Size (in.)

    77

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Viewing Angle

    Perfect Viewing Angle

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Perfect Colour

  • Billion Rich Colours

    Yes

  • Perfect Black

    Perfect Black

  • Dimming

    Pixel Dimming

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

VIDEO

  • Picture Master Processor

    α9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K

  • Deep Learning AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • Face Enhancing

    AI Picture Pro - Face Enhancing

  • AI Upscaling

    AI Upscaling

  • Auto Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • Image Enhancing

    Image Enhancing on SQM

  • AI Brightness

    Yes

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • HLG

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

  • 4K HFR

    Yes

  • 2K HFR

    Yes

  • Motion Pro

    OLED Motion Pro

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • HEVC

    4K@120P, 10bit

  • VP9

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • G-Sync Compatible

    Yes (2K/4K)

  • FreeSyncsupTM/sup

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Instant Game Response

    Yes (VRR/ALLM)

  • Picture Mode

    Yes, 10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

AUDIO

  • Output

    60W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    4.2 ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    OLED Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice IV

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • WiSA Speakers

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Auto Notification

    Yes (Bluetooth easy paring)

  • Sound Share

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
    (Refer to manual)

AI TV (ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG ThinQ AI

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Yes – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.

  • Amazon Alexa Compatible

    Yes

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Auto Device Detection

    Yes

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Yes

  • Google Home Compatible

    Yes

  • Amazon Echo Compatible

    Yes

  • LG Smart Speaker

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • ThinQ App

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Related Content Search

    Yes

  • Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

    Yes

  • Gallery

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

    Yes, webOS5.0

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    37 Languages

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • Slim Bracket Compatible

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2/T

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    DVB-S2/S

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    HbbTV

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+1.4

  • Teletext Page

    Yes (2000 page)

  • Subtitle

    Yes

  • Audio Description

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • HDMI

    4 (Bottom) (HDMI 2.1)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    3 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Bottom)

  • CI Slot

    Yes (Side)

  • RF In

    2 (Bottom, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Bottom)

  • Headphone out

    Yes (Bottom)

  • Line out

    Yes (Bottom, headphone out common)

  • IR Blaster

    Yes

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

    G

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

  • Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

    1721 x 991 x 24.1

  • Size W/O Carton, With Stand

    1721 x 1050 x 323

  • Size W/ Carton, With Stand

    1895 x 1130 x 228

  • Stand (W x D)

    1623 x 323

  • VESA

    300 x 300

  • EAN Code

    8806098680788

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Weight (TV)

    39.4

  • Weight (TV + Stand)

    40.2

  • Weight (W/Carton)

    53.9

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR20

  • Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • IR Blaster Cable

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

