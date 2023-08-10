About Cookies on This Site

LG Digital TV Recorder with 160GB Hard Disk Drive and DVD Recorder

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Digital TV Recorder with 160GB Hard Disk Drive and DVD Recorder

RHT397H

LG Digital TV Recorder with 160GB Hard Disk Drive and DVD Recorder

Print

All Spec

PICTURE & SOUND

Video DAC

54MHz/10bit

DRC On/Off

Yes

Progressive Scan

Yes

1080p Upscaling

Yes

1080i Upscaling

Yes

Audio DAC

192KHz/24bit

Dolby Digital Support

Yes

DTS Support

Yes

PLAYABLE DISC

DVD (PAL / NTSC)

Yes/Yes

DVD-RAM

Yes

DVD+RW/+R

Yes

DVD-R/DVD+R (8.5GB Double Layer)

No/Yes

DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)

Yes

VCD / SVCD

Yes

CD-R/-RW

Yes

JPEG / MP3 / MP3 ID Tag / WMA

Yes

AUDIO-CD

Yes

MPEG4

Yes

DivX

Yes

RECORDING CONVENIENCE

DVD Recorder

Yes

Time-Shift

Yes

Chasing Playback

Yes

Clip Recording

Yes

DVDPlayback while HDDRecording

Yes

HDDPlayback while DVDRecording

Yes

RGB Recording

Yes

DVB-T Recording

Yes

Bi-lingual Recording

Yes

Instant Timer Recording

Yes

RECORDABLE DISC

DVD-RAM

Yes

DVD+RW / +R

(VR Mode) Yes

[VR Mode]

Yes

DVD+R (8.5GB Double Layer)

Yes

DVD-RW / -R

(VR/ Video Mode) Yes

[VR/ Video Mode]

Yes

CONNECTION

USB

Yes

DV Terminal (Input, 1394)

Yes

Composite-Audio L/ R

Yes

REAR PANEL

Digital Audio Output (Optical / Coaxial)

(Yes/Yes)

Analog Video Output

Composite: No, S-Video: Yes, Component: Yes

Analog Video Input

Composite: No, S-Video: Yes, Component: Yes

HDMI

Yes

Dolby Digital 5.1Ch Output

Yes

Scart

Yes

Terrestrial RF Input/ Output

Yes

S-Video

Yes

POWER

Power-Off Consumption

Under 1W

DIMENSION

Set (WXHXD) (mm)

430 x 49 x 275

Weight Net (Kg)

3.74

ACCESSSORIES

AV RCA Cable

Yes

AC Adaptor & Power Cord

Yes

