8Kg Washer 4Kg Dryer

FINISH

  • Color/Finish

    White

CAPACITY

  • Weight (Kg)

    8

  • Max Dry Capacity (Kg)

    4

  • Drum Volume (Litres)

    66

FEATURES

  • Intelligent Washing System

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • with Foam Sensing & Removal

    Yes

  • Spin Speed

    1400

  • Variable Temperature

    Cold/30/40/60/95

  • Hot & Cold Water Inlet Hose Option-cold Fill Only

    Yes (Cold Only)

  • Cycle Reserve System

    Yes

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes Saving worry about the cost to you or the environment

  • Water Circulation System

    Yes

  • Direct Drive Motor

    Yes We believe in our Direct Drive motor parts a 10 year warranty.

  • Display

    LED

  • Door Size (mm)

    350mm

  • Door Opening Angle

    170

  • Load Detect

    Yes Wash anything, from your smalls to your duvet, without wasting water.

  • 6 Motion

    Yes Customised drum motions for perfectly clean, lovingly tended laundry.

  • 10 Year Warranty

    Yes

  • Core Technology

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Water Consumption (Liter)

    90

  • Energy Consumption (kWh)

    1.20 Eco friendly energy rating that won't cost the earth

  • Cycle Time(min) 40℃ Cotton

    125

  • Spin Performance

    A

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton Quick

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Hand Wash/Wool

    Yes

  • Quick30

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Synthetic

    Yes

  • Wash + Dry

    Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

  • Beeper

    Yes

  • Child-Look

    Yes

  • Favorite

    Yes

  • Dry

    Time(30/60/120)/eco/cupboard/iron/Low Temp

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Normal + Hold

    Yes

  • No Spin

    Yes

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Medic Rinse

    Yes An optimum 40 degree rinse cycle that eliminates all detergent residues.

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

What people are saying

