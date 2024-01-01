We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8Kg Washer 4Kg Dryer
All Spec
FINISH
-
Color/Finish
Silver
CAPACITY
-
Weight (Kg)
8
-
Max Dry Capacity (Kg)
4
-
Drum Volume (Litres)
66
FEATURES
-
Intelligent Washing System
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
with Foam Sensing & Removal
Yes
-
Spin Speed
1400
-
Variable Temperature
Cold/30/40/60/95
-
Hot & Cold Water Inlet Hose Option-cold Fill Only
Yes (Cold Only)
-
Cycle Reserve System
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes Saving worry about the cost to you or the environment
-
Water Circulation System
Yes
-
Direct Drive Motor
Yes We believe in our Direct Drive motor parts a 10 year warranty.
-
Display
LED
-
Door Size (mm)
350mm
-
Door Opening Angle
170
-
Load Detect
Yes Wash anything, from your smalls to your duvet, without wasting water.
-
6 Motion
Yes Customised drum motions for perfectly clean, lovingly tended laundry.
-
10 Year Warranty
Yes
-
Core Technology
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Water Consumption (Liter)
90
-
Energy Consumption (kWh)
1.20 Eco friendly energy rating that won't cost the earth
-
Cycle Time(min) 40℃ Cotton
125
-
Spin Performance
A
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Quick
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Hand Wash/Wool
Yes
-
Quick30
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Synthetic
Yes
-
Wash + Dry
Yes
SPECIAL OPTIONS
-
Beeper
Yes
-
Child-Look
Yes
-
Favorite
Yes
-
Dry
Time(30/60/120)/eco/cupboard/iron/Low Temp
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Normal + Hold
Yes
-
No Spin
Yes
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Medic Rinse
Yes An optimum 40 degree rinse cycle that eliminates all detergent residues.
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
