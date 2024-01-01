Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
9kg/6kg 6 Motion DD Washer Dryer

F1480RD

9kg/6kg 6 Motion DD Washer Dryer

FINISH

  • Color/Finish

    White

CAPACITY

  • Weight (Kg)

    9

  • Max Dry Capacity (Kg)

    6

  • Drum Volume (Litres)

    65

FEATURES

  • Intelligent Washing System

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • with Foam Sensing & Removal

    Yes

  • Spin Speed

    1400

  • Variable Spin Speed

    1400/1000/800/400/No spin

  • Variable Temperature

    Cold/30/40/60/95

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

  • Spray Rinse System

    Yes

  • Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • Display

    Big LED

  • Door Size (mm)

    350mm

  • Door Opening Angle

    170

  • Door Switch Type

    Auto Door

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • 10 Year Warranty

    Yes

  • Core Technology

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Standard Programme

    Cotton Eco 60+Intensive+Eco Dry

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    B (Wash: A+++)

  • Water Consumption (Litre)

    Wash:63, Dry:32

  • Energy Consumption (kWh)

    7.29

  • Cycle Time(min) 40℃ Cotton

    125

  • Washing Performance

    A

  • Spin Performance

    A

  • Noise Level (dBA)

    Wash:54, Spin:69

PROGRAMMES

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton-Eco

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mix

    Yes

  • Quick30

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Dry Only

    Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

  • Beeper

    Yes

  • Child-Look

    Yes

  • Favorite

    Yes

  • Dry

    Time(30/60/120)/eco/cupboard/iron/Low Temp

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • No Spin

    Yes

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Rinse Hold

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Medic Rinse

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    Yes - 3-19 Hours

  • Time Save

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Indication/Alarm

    Yes/Yes

  • Running Time Indicator

    Yes

  • Start/Pause Indication

    Yes

  • Time Delay (hour)

    3-19h

DIMENSION

  • Product (W x H x D)

    600 x 850 x 640 NB: Product dimensions include top plate, and exclude button and door protrusions.

  • Weight (Kg)

    72

