Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8kg/4kg 6 Motion Direct Drive Washing Dryer

Specs

Reviews

Support

8kg/4kg 6 Motion Direct Drive Washing Dryer

F1489AD

8kg/4kg 6 Motion Direct Drive Washing Dryer

Print

All Spec

TYPE

  • Type

    Freestanding

  • Platform

    550

  • WD / WO

    Washer & Dryer

KEY FEATURES

  • Inverter Direct Drive™

    Yes (Post DD)

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    B

  • Smart Diagnosis

    version 3.0

FEATURES

  • Body Colour

    White

  • Door

    Chrome

  • Display Background Colour

    Black

  • Dial Knop

    Chrome

  • Max Wash Capacity (Kg)

    8

  • Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    4

  • Spin Speed

    1400/800/400/No spin

  • Variable Temperature (℃)

    Cold/20/40/60/95℃

  • Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

  • Spray Detergent Water (Circulation)

    Yes

  • Door Switch Type

    Auto Door

  • Door Openning Angle (º)

    180

  • Drum Volume (Liters)

    58

  • Drum Hole Size (mm)

    300

  • Inner Drum

    Embossing

  • Drum Lifter

    Wave Lifter

  • Program Selector

    Dial + Button

  • Diaplay Type

    White LED

  • Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)

    18:88

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hrs

  • Start/Pause Indication

    Yes (Start button Blink)

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Alarm

    Yes

WASH PROGRAM

  • Cycle No

    13

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton Large

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Cupboard Dry (WD Only)

    Yes

  • Iron Dry (WD only)

    Yes

  • Low Temp Dry (WD Only)

    Yes

  • Time Dry (WD Only)

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Intensive 60

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Medic Rinse

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    Yes

  • Child-Lock

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Beeper On/Off

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Turbo Wash

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (W x D x H mm)

    600 x 550 x 850

  • Weight (Kg)

    65

WASHER & DRYERBR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO 1061/2010)

  • Brand

    LG

  • Model

    F1489AD

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    B

  • Energy Consumption, wash+spin+dry (kWh/cycle)

    6.48

  • Energy Consumption, wash+spin (kWh/cycle)

    1.36

  • Washing Performance Class

    A

  • Washing extraction effiency for a standard 60℃

    44%

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1400

  • Wash Capacity (KG)

    8

  • Drying Capacity (KG)

    4

  • Water Consumption, wash+spin+dry (litres/cycle)

    100

  • Water Consumption, wash+spin (liters/cycle)

    65

  • Washing and drying time (Min)

    744

  • Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (kWh/year)

    1296

  • Water Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (liters)/year)

    20000

  • Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin (kWh/year)

    272

  • Water Consumption Year, wash+spin (liters)/year)

    13000

  • Standard Washing Program

    Cotton Large 60℃ + Max rpm

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 