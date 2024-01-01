Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
F1496AD

8kg/4kg 6 Motion Direct Drive Washer Dryer

All Spec

FINISH

  • Color/Finish

    White

CAPACITY

  • Weight (Kg)

    8

  • Max Dry Capacity (Kg)

    4

  • Drum Volume (Litres)

    58

FEATURES

  • Intelligent Washing System

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • with Foam Sensing & Removal

    Yes

  • Variable Spin Speed

    1400/800/400/No spin

  • Variable Temperature

    Cold/30/40/60/95

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

  • Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • Display

    LED

  • Door Size (mm)

    300mm

  • Door Opening Angle

    180

  • Door Switch Type

    Bimetal

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    B

  • Spin Performance

    A

  • Noise Level (dBA)

    Wash:54, Spin:75

PROGRAMMES

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton-Eco

    Yes

  • Hand Wash/Wool

    Yes

  • Quick30

    Yes

  • Intensive 60

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Synthetic

    Yes

  • Cupboard Dry

    Yes

  • Iron Dry

    Yes

  • Low Temp Dry

    Yes

  • Time Dry

    Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

  • Beeper

    Yes

  • Child-Look

    Yes

  • Dry

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • No Spin

    Yes

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Rinse Hold

    Yes

  • Medic Rinse

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Indication/Alarm

    Yes/Yes

  • Running Time Indicator

    Yes

  • Start/Pause Indication

    Yes

  • Time Delay (hour)

    3-19h

DIMENSION

  • Product (W x H x D)

    600 x 850 x 550

  • Weight (Kg)

    62

  • Adjustable Leg

    10

