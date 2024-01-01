We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg/4kg 6 Motion Direct Drive Washer Dryer
All Spec
FINISH
-
Color/Finish
White
CAPACITY
-
Weight (Kg)
8
-
Max Dry Capacity (Kg)
4
-
Drum Volume (Litres)
58
FEATURES
-
Intelligent Washing System
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
with Foam Sensing & Removal
Yes
-
Variable Spin Speed
1400/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
Cold/30/40/60/95
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Direct Drive Motor
Yes
-
Display
LED
-
Door Size (mm)
300mm
-
Door Opening Angle
180
-
Door Switch Type
Bimetal
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Efficiency Class
B
-
Spin Performance
A
-
Noise Level (dBA)
Wash:54, Spin:75
PROGRAMMES
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton-Eco
Yes
-
Hand Wash/Wool
Yes
-
Quick30
Yes
-
Intensive 60
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Synthetic
Yes
-
Cupboard Dry
Yes
-
Iron Dry
Yes
-
Low Temp Dry
Yes
-
Time Dry
Yes
SPECIAL OPTIONS
-
Beeper
Yes
-
Child-Look
Yes
-
Dry
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
No Spin
Yes
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Rinse Hold
Yes
-
Medic Rinse
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes/Yes
-
Running Time Indicator
Yes
-
Start/Pause Indication
Yes
-
Time Delay (hour)
3-19h
DIMENSION
-
Product (W x H x D)
600 x 850 x 550
-
Weight (Kg)
62
-
Adjustable Leg
10
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.