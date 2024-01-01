We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
12KG/8KG Eco Hybrid Washer Dryer with TRUESTEAM™ and 6 Motion DD
All Spec
FINISH
-
Colour/Finish
White
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity (Kg)
12
-
Max Dry Capacity (Kg)
8
-
Drum Volume (Litres)
77
FEATURES
-
Intelligent Washing System
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Foam Sensing & Removal
Yes
-
Variable Spin Speed
1600/1200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
Cold/30/40/60/95
-
Hot & Cold Water Inlet Hose Option-cold Fill Only
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Spray Rinse System
Yes
-
Direct Drive Motor
Yes
-
Display
Big Touch LCD
-
Door Size (mm)
350mm
-
Door Opening Angle
120°
-
Door Rim
Blue Black Cover
-
Door Switch Type
Auto Door
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
Wave Lifter
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Aqua-Lock
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A
-
Water Consumption (Litre)
Wash:69, Dry:28
-
Cycle Time(min) 40ºc Cotton
101
-
Washing Performance
A
-
Spin Performance
A
-
Spin Drying Performance (%)
40%
-
Noise Level (dBA)
Wash:54, Spin:72
-
Off-mode, Left-on Mode Power Consumption (W)
0.33
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1600
-
Spin Drying Performance (RMC)
44%
-
Standard Washing Program
Cotton Eco 60℃+Intensive+Max rpm
PROGRAMMES
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Eco
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care / Synthetic
Yes
-
Hand Wash/Wool
Yes
-
Mix
Yes
-
Quick30
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
Yes
-
Dry Only
Yes
SPECIAL OPTIONS
-
Beeper
Yes
-
Child-Look
Yes
-
Favorite
Yes
-
Dry
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Normal + Hold
Yes
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Rinse++
Yes
-
Rinse⁺ + Hold
Yes
-
Steam Wash
Yes
-
Medic Rinse
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
No Spin
Yes
-
Time Save
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Time Delay (hour)
3-19h
-
Running Time Indicator
Yes
-
Start/Pause Indication
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes/Yes
DIMENSION
-
Product (W x H x D)
600 x 850 x 640 NB: Product dimensions include top plate, and exclude button and door protrusions.
-
Weight (Kg)
68
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.