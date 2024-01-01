We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9/5 KG Steam Washer Dryer with inverter Direct Drive and Smart ThinQ Connnectivity
All Spec
FINISH
-
Colour/Finish
Blue white
-
Door
White Rim + Black Tint
-
Display Background Color
Black
-
Dial Knop
White
KEY FEATURES
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
Yes
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
NFC (Download cycle, NFC)
Yes
FEATURES
-
Variable Spin Speed
1400/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
Cold/20/40/60/95℃
-
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Spray Detergent Water (Circulation)
Yes
-
Door Switch Type
Auto Door
-
Door Opening Angle
120º
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
300 (R)
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
Wave Lifter
-
Aqua-Lock
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
version 3.0
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A to G scale)
B
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400
PROGRAMMES
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Large
Yes
-
Mix
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Gentle Care
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)
Yes
-
Direct Wear (WD only)
Yes
-
Wash + Dry
Yes (5kg)
-
Quick 30
Yes
SPECIAL OPTIONS
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Crease Care
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Beeper
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Normal Eco
Yes
-
Low Temp
Yes
-
Iron
Yes
-
Cupboard
Yes
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product (W x D x H)
600 x 560 x 850
-
Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)
660 x 655 x 885
-
Weight (Kg)
68
-
Weight Include Packing (Kg)
72
DISPLAY
-
Program Selector
Dial + Touch
-
Display Type
White LED
-
Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)
0.811111111111111
-
Time Delay (Hour)
3-19 hrs
-
Start/Pause Indication
Yes(Start buttion Blink)
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Alarm
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.