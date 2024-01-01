We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9/6 KG Smart Eco Hybrid™ Washer™ Dryer with True Steam™ technology
All Spec
FINISH
-
Colour/Finish
Blue White
-
Door
Chrome rim + Black tint
-
Display Background Color
2Tone Black
KEY FEATURES
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
Yes (Post DD)
-
Steam™
Steam
-
TurboWash™
Yes
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
Yes
FEATURES
-
Variable Spin Speed
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Atomizing Rinse Sray (Turbowash)
Yes
-
Door Switch Type
Auto Door
-
Door Opening Angle
150º
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
300 (R)
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
Wave Lifter
-
Aqua-Lock
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
version 3.0
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400
PROGRAMMES
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Large
Yes
-
Mix Load
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
Yes
-
Gentle Care
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)
Yes
-
Direct Wear (WD only)
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
Yes (7kg)
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
SPECIAL OPTIONS
-
Beeper
Yes
-
Steam Softener
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Normal Eco
Yes
-
Eco
Yes
-
Eco Hybrid
Yes
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product (W x D x H)
600 x 610 x 850
-
Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)
660x705x885
-
Weight (Kg)
71
-
Weight Include Packing (Kg)
74
DISPLAY
-
Program Selector
Dial + Touch
-
Display Type
White LED
-
Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)
18:88
-
Time Delay (Hour)
3-19hrs
-
Start/Pause Indication
Yes(Start buttion Blink)
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes/Yes
DOWNLOAD CYCLE
-
Baby Wear
Yes
-
Jeans
Yes
-
Kids Wear
Yes
-
School Uniform
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
Yes
-
Rainy Season
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
Yes
-
Blanket
Yes
-
Single Garments
Yes
-
Colour Protection
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
Yes
-
Deodorization
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin (Default)
Yes
-
Quick Wash + Dry
Yes
-
Dry 30
Yes
-
Dry 60
Yes
-
Turbo Dry
Yes
-
Shirt Dry
Yes
WASHER & DRYERBR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO 1061/2010)
-
Brand
LG
-
Model
F4J8FH2W
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
No
-
Energy Consumption, wash+spin+dry (kWh/cycle)
6.12
-
Energy Consumption, wash+spin (kWh/cycle)
1.17
-
Washing Performance Class
A
-
Washing extraction effiency for a standard 60℃
44%
-
Water Consumption, wash+spin+dry (litres/cycle)
140
-
Water Consumption, wash+spin (liters/cycle)
55
-
Washing and drying time (Min)
799
-
Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (kWh/year)
1224
-
Water Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (liters)/year)
28000
-
Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin (kWh/year)
234
-
Water Consumption Year, wash+spin (liters)/year)
11800
-
Standard Washing Program
Cotton+ 60℃ + Max rpm
-
Noise level - Wash (dBA)
55
