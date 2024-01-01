Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TrueSteam™ FH6G1BCH2N 12/8Kg 1600 Spin Washer Dryer - White

LG TrueSteam™ FH6G1BCH2N 12/8Kg 1600 Spin Washer Dryer - White

FH6G1BCH2N

LG TrueSteam™ FH6G1BCH2N 12/8Kg 1600 Spin Washer Dryer - White

FINISH

  • Colour/Finish

    Blue White

  • Door

    New Metalic Colour + Black Tempered Glass

  • Display Background Color

    2Tone Black

FEATURES

  • Intelligent Washing System

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • Foam Sensing & Removal

    Yes

  • Variable Spin Speed

    1600/1200/1000/800/600/400/No spin

  • Variable Temperature

    Cold/20/30/40/50/60/95 ℃

  • Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

    option

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

  • Spray Rinse System

    Yes

  • Atomizing System

    Yes

  • Door Switch Type

    Auto Door

  • Motor Type

    Direct Drive

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Inner Drum

    Embossing

  • Drum Lifter

    Wave Lifter

  • Trim Kit Design

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Door Size

    535 mm

  • Door Opening Angle

    125º

  • Aqua-Lock

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Wi-fi

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Water Consumption (Litre)

    Wash: 69, Dry: 61

  • Energy Consumption (kWh)

    0.663 kWh/kg (cold)

  • Duration 'Left-on Mode' (Min)

    10

  • Cycle Time(min)40℃ Cotton

    105

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)

    A

  • Washing Performance

    A

  • Spin Drying Class

    A

  • Spin Drying Performance (RMC)

    44%

  • Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1400

PROGRAMMES

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton Large

    Yes

  • Mix Load

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Steam Refresh

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Dry Only

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Timedry (Dry Course)

    Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Light Soil

    Yes

  • Normal Soil

    Yes

  • Heavy Soil

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Steam Wash

    Yes

  • Steam Softener

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • No Spin

    Yes

  • Child-Lock

    Yes

  • Beeper

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Dry option

    Normal, Iron, Eco, 30min, 60min, 90min, 120min

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product (W x D x H)

    600 x 640 x 850

  • Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)

    660x705x885

  • Weight (Kg)

    76

  • Weight Include Packing (Kg)

    80

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Big Touch LED

  • Time Delay (Hour)

    3-19hrs

  • Start/Pause Indication

    Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Indication/Alarm

    Yes/Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Hygiene

    Yes

  • Small Load

    Yes

  • Skin Care

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin (Default)

    Yes

  • Kids Wear

    Yes

  • School Uniform

    Yes

  • Swimming Wear

    Yes

  • Rainy Season

    Yes

  • Gym Clothes

    Yes

  • Jeans

    Yes

  • Blanket

    Yes

  • Sweat Stain

    Yes

  • Deodorization

    Yes

  • Single Garments

    Yes

  • Colour Protection

    Yes

  • Noise Minimize

    Yes

  • Minimize Wrinkles

    Yes

  • Lightly Soiled Items

    Yes

  • Minimize Detergent Residue

    Yes

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    Yes

  • Juice and Food Stains

    Yes

  • Quick Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Proofing

    Yes

