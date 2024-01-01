We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TrueSteam™ FH6G1BCH2N 12/8Kg 1600 Spin Washer Dryer - White
All Spec
FINISH
-
Colour/Finish
Blue White
-
Door
New Metalic Colour + Black Tempered Glass
-
Display Background Color
2Tone Black
FEATURES
-
Intelligent Washing System
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
Foam Sensing & Removal
Yes
-
Variable Spin Speed
1600/1200/1000/800/600/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
Cold/20/30/40/50/60/95 ℃
-
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)
option
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Spray Rinse System
Yes
-
Atomizing System
Yes
-
Door Switch Type
Auto Door
-
Motor Type
Direct Drive
-
Steam
Yes
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
Wave Lifter
-
Trim Kit Design
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Door Size
535 mm
-
Door Opening Angle
125º
-
Aqua-Lock
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Wi-fi
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Water Consumption (Litre)
Wash: 69, Dry: 61
-
Energy Consumption (kWh)
0.663 kWh/kg (cold)
-
Duration 'Left-on Mode' (Min)
10
-
Cycle Time(min)40℃ Cotton
105
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)
A
-
Washing Performance
A
-
Spin Drying Class
A
-
Spin Drying Performance (RMC)
44%
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400
PROGRAMMES
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Large
Yes
-
Mix Load
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Outdoor
Yes
-
Gentle Care
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Dry Only
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Timedry (Dry Course)
Yes
SPECIAL OPTIONS
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Light Soil
Yes
-
Normal Soil
Yes
-
Heavy Soil
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Steam Wash
Yes
-
Steam Softener
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
No Spin
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Beeper
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Dry option
Normal, Iron, Eco, 30min, 60min, 90min, 120min
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product (W x D x H)
600 x 640 x 850
-
Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)
660x705x885
-
Weight (Kg)
76
-
Weight Include Packing (Kg)
80
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Big Touch LED
-
Time Delay (Hour)
3-19hrs
-
Start/Pause Indication
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes/Yes
DOWNLOAD CYCLE
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Hygiene
Yes
-
Small Load
Yes
-
Skin Care
Yes
-
Cold Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin (Default)
Yes
-
Kids Wear
Yes
-
School Uniform
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
Yes
-
Rainy Season
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
Yes
-
Jeans
Yes
-
Blanket
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
Yes
-
Deodorization
Yes
-
Single Garments
Yes
-
Colour Protection
Yes
-
Noise Minimize
Yes
-
Minimize Wrinkles
Yes
-
Lightly Soiled Items
Yes
-
Minimize Detergent Residue
Yes
-
Sleeve Hems and Collars
Yes
-
Juice and Food Stains
Yes
-
Quick Tub Clean
Yes
-
Proofing
Yes
