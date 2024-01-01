We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG AIDD™ FWV585WS 8/5Kg 1400 Spin Washer Dryer – White
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
FINISH
-
Colour/Finish
Blue White
-
Door
White + Glass
-
Display Background Color
Black + Silver
KEY FEATURES
-
AI DD™
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
Yes (AI DD)
-
Steam™
Spa
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
version 3.0
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
Yes
FEATURES
-
Model Type
Front loader
-
Variable Spin Speed
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Door Switch Type
Auto Door
-
Door Opening Angle
150º
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
300 (R)
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
STS Lifter
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400
PROGRAMMES
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Large
Yes
-
Mix Load
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care (SpaSteam Only)
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Wool (Hand / Wool)
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
SPECIAL OPTIONS
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Beeper
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Normal Eco
Yes
-
Low Temp
Yes
-
Iron
Yes
-
Cupboard
Yes
DOWNLOAD CYCLE
-
Baby Wear
Yes
-
Kids Wear
Yes
-
School Uniform
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
Yes
-
Rainy Season
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
Yes
-
Jeans
Yes
-
Blanket
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
Yes
-
Single Garments
Yes
-
Colour Care
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Quick Wash + Dry
Yes
-
Dry 30
Yes
-
Dry 60
Yes
-
Turbo Dry
Yes
-
Shirt Dry
Yes
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product (W x D x H)
600 x 560 x 850
-
Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)
630 x 650 x 885
-
Weight (Kg)
69
-
Weight Include Packing (Kg)
73
DISPLAY
-
Program Selector
Dial + Touch
-
Display Type
White LED
-
Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)
18:88
-
Time Delay (Hour)
3-19hrs
-
Start/Pause Indication
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes/Yes
WASHER & DRYERBR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO 1061/2010)
-
Brand
LG
-
Model
FWV585WS
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
No
-
Energy Consumption, wash+spin+dry (kWh/cycle)
5.39
-
Energy Consumption, wash+spin (kWh/cycle)
1.00
-
Washing Performance Class
A
-
Washing extraction effiency for a standard 60℃
44%
-
Water Consumption, wash+spin+dry (litres/cycle)
105
-
Washing and drying time (Min)
678
-
Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (kWh/year)
1078
-
Water Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (liters)/year)
21000
-
Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin (kWh/year)
200
-
Water Consumption Year, wash+spin (liters)/year)
11200
-
Standard Washing Program
Cotton+ 60℃ + Max rpm
-
Water Consumption, wash+spin (liters/cycle)
56
-
Noise level - Wash (dBA)
55
-
Noise level - Spin (dBA)
74
-
Noise level - Dry (dBA)
57
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
