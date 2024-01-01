We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Turbowash™ FWV796STS 9/6Kg 1400 Spin Washer Dryer – Graphite
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
FINISH
-
Colour/Finish
VCM
-
Door
Silver rim + Glass Door
-
Display Background Color
Black + Silver 2Tone
KEY FEATURES
-
AI DD™
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
Yes (Post DD)
-
Steam™
Steam+
-
TurboWash™
TurboWash™
-
6 Motion
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
version 3.0
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
Yes
FEATURES
-
Model Type
Front loader
-
Variable Spin Speed
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Door Switch Type
Auto Door
-
Door Opening Angle
150º
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
300 (R)
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
STS Slim Lifter
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400
PROGRAMMES
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Large
Yes
-
Mix Load
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Speed14
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)
Yes
-
Direct Wear (WD only)
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Wool (Hand / Wool)
Yes
-
Turbo Wash 39/59
TurboWash 59
-
Dry Only
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
SPECIAL OPTIONS
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Beeper
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Low Temp
Yes
-
Iron
Yes
-
Cupboard
Yes
-
Eco Hybrid
Yes
-
Energy Dry
Yes
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
Box Dimension (W x H x D mm)
660 x 885 x 655
-
Weight (Kg)
73
-
Weight Include Packing (Kg)
77
-
Depth with Door Open (D')
620
-
Depth From Back Cover to Door (D")
1100
DISPLAY
-
Program Selector
Dial + Touch
-
Display Type
White LED
-
Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)
18:88
-
Time Delay (Hour)
3-19hrs
-
Start/Pause Indication
Yes(Start buttion Blink)
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes/Yes
WASHER & DRYERBR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO 1061/2010)
-
Brand
LG
-
Model
FWV796STS
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
No
-
Energy Consumption, wash+spin+dry (kWh/cycle)
6.12
-
Energy Consumption, wash+spin (kWh/cycle)
1.17
-
Washing Performance Class
A
-
Washing extraction effiency for a standard 60℃
44%
-
Water Consumption, wash+spin+dry (litres/cycle)
150
-
Washing and drying time (Min)
743
-
Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (kWh/year)
1224
-
Water Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (liters)/year)
30000
-
Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin (kWh/year)
234
-
Standard Washing Program
Cotton+ 60℃ + Max rpm
-
Water Consumption, wash+spin (liters/cycle)
60 (Wash) / 143 (Wash + Dry)
-
Water Consumption Year, wash+spin (liters)/year)
12000 / 28600
-
Noise level - Wash (dBA)
48
-
Noise level - Spin (dBA)
71
-
Noise level - Dry (dBA)
52
