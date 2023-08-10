About Cookies on This Site

WiFi connected | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1560 rpm | Direct Drive™ | AI DD™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | White
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

F6V1009WTSE

Product Information Sheet
F6V1009WTSE

WiFi connected | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1560 rpm | Direct Drive™ | AI DD™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | White

Quiet Mark1

Quiet Mark

Washing Machines

2022
Care For What You Wear

Care For What You Wear

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with
small actions we take. Find out more to make
our clothes last longer and create a better
tomorrow with LG.
Care For What You Wear Learn more

WM-Vivace-V900-VC2-White-01-Vivace-steamplus-Intro-D

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection3
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019.
Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI Direct Drive is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

What is AI DD™?1

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.
Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes3
TurboWash™360˚

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

With TurboWash™360˚, your laundry can be thoroughly done in just 39 minutes with more fabric protection. 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reaches every inch of your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W).
The results may be different depending on the environment.

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes3

*1) LG internal lab test based on EN60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic3
Steam+™

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

LG Steam+™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.
WM-Vivace-V700-VC3-White-05-2-Steam-Plus-D

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

30% Less Wrinkles1

30% Less Wrinkles

The wrinkles are formed during dehydration disappear through the steam during tumble motion.
99.9% Allergen Removal1

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
Bigger Capacity in the Same Space3
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!
More Durable and Hygienic3
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

More Visible and Elegant1
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.
Smart Appliance3
ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Timeline of LG Brand History - Innovation Leadership

*Features shown are relevant to the global portfolio of products and some may not be relevant to the UK market.

 

*The recommended maximum capacity for each washing programme may differ, please refer to the owner’s manual for further details.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1560

ezDispense

No

TurboWash360°

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Steam

No

Wrinkle Care

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

FEATURES

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

ezDispense

No

Steam+

Yes

TrueSteam

No

Steam

No

TurboWash

No

Auto Suds Removal

No

Centum System

No

Add Item

Yes

Dual Dry

No

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

6 Motion DD

Yes

Drum Light

No

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Type

Front Load Washer

TurboWash360˚

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes 4

LoadSense

Yes

Foam Detection System

No

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

Water Level

Auto

PROGRAMS

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Spin+Drain

No

Stain Care

No

Hygiene (Sanitary)

No

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Quick 30

No

Eco 40-60

Yes

Quick 12

No

Intensive 60

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Outdoor

No

Hand Wash

No

Gentle Care

No

Silent Wash

Yes

Skin Care

No

Refresh

No

Quick 60

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Speed14

Yes

Quick Wash

No

Speed Wash

No

Rinse

No

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

TurboWash 39

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

Auto Wash

No

Steam Refresh

No

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Wash+Dry

No

Baby Care

No

Dark Wash

No

Cotton +

No

Cotton 20°C

No

Delicates

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Cold Wash

No

Colour Care

Downloadable

Baby Steam Care

No

Baby Wear

Downloadable

Duvet

Yes

Drain + Spin

No

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Max spin speed (RPM)

1560

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

228

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.44

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 4060 40℃

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

73

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

44

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

A

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.28

Wash Capacity (kg)

9

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

165

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

145

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

50

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

12

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

0.788

[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

50

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Figure Indicator

18:88

Delay Timer

Yes Up to 19 Hours

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Display Type

LED

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

565

Weight (kg)

70

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Weight include packing (kg)

74

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1100

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Cold Wash

No

Softener Level

No

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Rinse+

Yes

Dispenser Clean

No

Detergent Level

No

Remote Start

Yes

Pre Wash

Yes

Drum Light

No

Rinse

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Temp

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Spin

Yes

Wash

No

Wrinkle Care

Yes

Steam

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Energy Monitoring

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

[Washser] Smart Pairing

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Door Type

Tempered Glass

Body Colour

White

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806098766116

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(F6V1009WTSE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(F6V1009WTSE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(F6V1009WTSE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (F6V1009WTSE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

F6V1009WTSE

WiFi connected | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1560 rpm | Direct Drive™ | AI DD™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | White

UK EU
Product Information Sheet