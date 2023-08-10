We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10+2 KG TWINWash™ Washing Machine with True Steam™ and Turbowash™ technology
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Colour/Finish
-
Blue White
-
Door
-
New Metalic Colour + Black Tempered Glass
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam™, Steam
-
Yes
-
TurboWash™
-
Yes
-
6 Motion
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Washing System
-
Yes
-
Auto Balance
-
Yes
-
Load Detect
-
Yes
-
Foam Sensing & Removal
-
Yes
-
Variable Spin Speed
-
1400/1200/1000/800/600/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
-
Cold/20/30/40/50/60/95 ℃
-
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)
-
option
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
-
Yes
-
Spray Rinse System
-
Yes
-
Atomizing System
-
Yes
-
Door Switch Type
-
Auto Door
-
Motor Type
-
Direct Drive
-
Display
-
Big Touch LED
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Inner Drum
-
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
-
Wave Lifter
-
Trim Kit Design
-
Yes
-
Door Size (mm)
-
535
-
Door Opening Angle
-
125º
-
Aqua-Lock
-
Yes
-
Rated Capacity
-
10kg
-
Water Consumption (Litre)
-
10,000 (L/Annual)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh)
-
143(kWh/Annual)
-
Duration 'Left-on Mode' (Min)
-
10
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)
-
A+++(-40%)
-
Spin Drying Class
-
A
-
Noise Level (dBA)
-
Wash:55, Spin:73
-
Et60, Et601/2, Et401/2 (kWh)
-
0.72 / 0.62 / 0.52
-
Off-mode, Left-on Mode Power Consumption (W)
-
0.45
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
-
1400
-
Spin Drying Performance (RMC)
-
44%
-
Standard Washing Program
-
Cotton Plus+40℃/60℃+Max rpm
-
t60, t601/2, t401/2 (Min,)
-
296 / 270 / 261
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton Large
-
Yes
-
Turbo 59
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Mix Load
-
Yes
-
Refresh
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care
-
Yes
-
Outdoor
-
Yes
-
Gentle Care
-
Yes
-
Wool
-
Yes
-
Speed 14
-
Yes
-
Rinse+ Spin
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
Yes
-
Baby Care
-
Yes
-
Hygiene
-
Yes
-
Small Load
-
Yes
-
Skin Care
-
Yes
-
Cold Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Kids Wear
-
Yes
-
School Uniform
-
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
-
Yes
-
Rainy Season
-
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
-
Yes
-
Jeans
-
Yes
-
Blanket
-
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
-
Yes
-
Deodorization
-
Yes
-
Single Garments
-
Yes
-
Color Protection
-
Yes
-
Noise Minimize
-
Yes
-
Minimize Wrinkles
-
Yes
-
Lightly Soiled Items
-
Yes
-
Minimize Detergent Residue
-
Yes
-
Sleeve Hems and Collars
-
Yes
-
Juice and Food Stains
-
Yes
-
Quick Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Proofing
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Light Soil
-
Yes
-
Normal Soil
-
Yes
-
Heavy Soil
-
Yes
-
No Rinse
-
Yes
-
Normal Rinse
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Hold
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Rinse++
-
Yes
-
Steam Wash
-
Yes
-
Steam Softener
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
No Spin
-
Yes
-
Child-Lock
-
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
-
Yes
-
Time Delay
-
Yes
-
Turbo Wash
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Time Delay (Hour)
-
3-19 hrs
-
Running Time Indicator
-
Yes
-
Start/Pause Indication
-
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Alarm
-
Yes
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Model
-
FH4G1JCS2
-
60 °C cotton (Full Load)
-
0.72
-
60 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
0.62
-
40 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
0.52
-
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
-
0.45
-
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
-
0.45
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
44%
-
Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Full Load)
-
296
-
Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
270
-
Time (Min) - 40 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
261
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
10
-
Colour/Finish
-
Blue White
-
Door
-
New Metalic Colour + Black Tempered Glass
-
Weight (Kg)
-
2
-
Drum Volume (litres)
-
19
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
-
Yes
-
Auto Balance
-
Yes
-
Foam sensing & removal
-
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
option
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Door Switch Type
-
Pull Open type Auto Door
-
Motor type
-
Direct Drive
-
Display
-
Touch LED
-
Inner Drum
-
Embossing
-
Door size (mm)
-
268
-
Door Opening Angle
-
80
-
Light Soil
-
Yes
-
Lingerie
-
Yes
-
Underwear
-
Yes
-
Hand Wash
-
Yes
-
Baby Care
-
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
-
Yes
-
Spin only
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Child-Lock
-
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
-
Yes
-
Product (WxDxH)
-
595 x 700 x 365
-
Box Dimension(mm)
-
648 x 726 x 445
-
Weight(kg)
-
43
-
Weight include packing(kg)
-
48
-
Running Time indicator
-
Yes
-
Start/Pause Indication
-
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Alarm
-
Yes
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.