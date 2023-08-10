About Cookies on This Site

LG SIGNATURE 12KG TWINWash™ Washing Machine with Centum System™

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG SIGNATURE 12KG TWINWash™ Washing Machine with Centum System™

LSF100W

LG SIGNATURE 12KG TWINWash™ Washing Machine with Centum System™

LSF100W

Summary

DIMENSIONS

Capacity
12kg
Product (WxDxH)
600 x 850 x 655 <br> D' : 675 , D" : 1175
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
TWINWash™
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Centum System™

All Spec

FINISH

Body Colour

Blue White

FEATURES

Model Type

Front loader

Intelligent Washing System

Yes

Auto Balance

Yes

Load Detect

Yes

Foam Sensing & Removal

Yes

Variable Spin Speed

1600/1200/1000/800/600/400/No spin

Variable Temperature (℃)

Cold/20/30/40/60/95 ℃

Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

Standby Power Zero

Yes

Spray Rinse System

Yes

Atomizing System

Yes

Door Switch Type

Push type Auto Door

Motor Type

Direct Drive

Display

Full Touch LCD, circle UI

Drum Light

Yes

Inner Drum

Embossing

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Wave Lifter

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Door Size

535 mm

Door Openning Angle

120°

Door Rim

New Metalic Color

Aqua-Lock

Yes

Enamel Coating

Yes(T/Plate, C/Cover)

Front Cover

Black Tempered Glass

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Auto Dispenser

Yes

Flow Meter

Yes

Turbidity Sensor

Yes

Wi-fi

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Rated Capacity

12kg

Water Consumption (L/Anual)

11,100

Energy Consumption (kWh/Anual)

113

Duration 'left-on mode' (Min)

10

Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)

A+++(-60%)

Noise Level -Wash (PWL)

45

Noise Level -Spin (PWL)

69

EU Ecolabel Award

N.A

t60, t601/2, t401/2 (KWh)

0.55 / 0.46 / 0.44

Off-mode, Left-on Mode Power Consumption (W)

0.33

Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

1600

Standard Washing Program

Cotton Plus+40℃/60℃+Max rpm

t60, t601/2, t401/2 (Min,)

235 / 194 / 189

PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO 1061/2010

Brand

LG

Model

FH6G1BAYK2

Minimum rated capacity in kg of cotton(kg)

12

Energy Efficiency Class on a scale from A+++ (low consumption) to G (high consumption)

A+++

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’ under Regulation (EC) No 66/2010

N.A

Energy consumption per year (kWh)

113

Energy consumption of the standard 60 °C cotton programme at full load (kWh)

0.55

Energy consumption of the standard 60 °C cotton programme at partial load (kWh)

0.46

Energy consumption of the standard 40 °C cotton programme at partial load (kWh)

0.44

Power consumption of the off-mode in W(W)

0.33

Power consumption of the left-on mode in W(W)

0.33

Water consumption per year (liters)

11,100

Spin-drying efficacy class on a scale from G (minimum efficacy) to A (maximum efficacy)

A

Maximum spin speed attained (rpm)

1600

Remaining moisture content (%)

44%

Programme time of the “standard 60 °C cotton” at full load in minutes(min)

235

Programme time of the “standard 60 °C cotton” at partial load in minutes(min)

194

Programme time of the "standard 40°C cotton" at partial load in minutes(min)

189

Duration of the left-on mode in minutes (min)

10

Noise in dB(A) re 1 pW washing(dB)

45

Noise in dB(A) re 1 pW spinning(dB)

69

Type of household washing machine (built-in/free standing)

Free Standing

PROGRAMMES

Cotton

Yes

Cotton Plus

Yes

Turbo 49

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mix

Yes

Refresh

Yes

Allergy Care

Yes

Outdoor

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Gentle Care

Yes

Wool

Yes

Speed 14

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Auto Wash

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

Curry

Yes

Pepper

Yes

Ketchup

Yes

Vegetable Stain

Yes

Coffee

Yes

Tea

Yes

Fruit Stain

Yes

Red Wine

Yes

Make-up

Yes

Cola

Yes

Fat/Oil

Yes

Soy Sauce

Yes

Lipstick

Yes

Mud

Yes

Shoe Polish

Yes

Rust

Yes

Grease

Yes

Egg

Yes

Cocoa

Yes

Chocolate

Yes

Tomatoe Beef Sauce

Yes

Spinach

Yes

Blood

Yes

Grass

Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

Quick Deodorization

Yes

Baby Care

Yes

Hygiene

Yes

Small Load

Yes

Skin Care

Yes

Cold Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Kids Wear

Yes

School Uniform

Yes

Swimming Wear

Yes

Rainy Season

Yes

Gym Clothes

Yes

Jeans

Yes

Blanket

Yes

Sweat Stain

Yes

Deodorization

Yes

Single Garments

Yes

Color Protection

Yes

Noise Minimize

Yes

Minimize Wrinkles

Yes

Lightly Soiled Items

Yes

Minimize Detergent Residue

Yes

Turbo 49

Yes

Refresh

Yes

Sleeve Hems and Collars

Yes

Juice and Food Stains

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Quick Tub Clean

Yes

Down Jacket

Yes

Blouse & Shirts

Yes

Silk

Yes

New Textile

Yes

Proofing

Yes

Intensive 60

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Drain

Yes

Spin

Yes

Cotton Plus

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Prewash

Yes

Light Soil

Yes

Normal Soil

Yes

Heavy soil

Yes

No Rinse

Yes

Normal Rinse

Yes

Rinse + Hold

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Rinse++

Yes

Rinse⁺+ Hold

Yes

Medic Rinse

Yes

Crease Care

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

No Spin

Yes

Child-Lock

Yes

Beeper On/Off

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

Favorite (My Pattern)

Yes

Turbo Wash

Yes

Auto Detergent

Yes

Auto Softner

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Add Item

Yes

DISPLAY

Time Delay

3-24 hrs

Running Time Indicator

Yes

Start/Pause Indication

Yes

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication

Yes

Error Message Alarm

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(LSF100)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(LSF100)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(LSF100)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

