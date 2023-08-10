We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9 KG Washing Machine with Turbowash™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
-
Yes (Post DD)
-
TurboWash™
-
Yes
-
6 Motion
-
Yes
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)
-
A+++ -30%
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
version 3.0
-
NFC (Download cycle, NFC)
-
Yes
-
Body Colour
-
Silver
-
Door
-
Chrome rim + Black tint
-
Display Background Colour
-
Black
-
Dial Knop
-
Chrome
-
Max Wash Capacity (Kg)
-
9
-
Spin Speed
-
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature (℃)
-
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
-
Yes
-
Atomizing Rinse Sray (Turbowash)
-
Yes
-
Door Switch Type
-
Auto Door
-
Door Openning Angle (º)
-
150
-
Drum Volume (Liters)
-
59
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
-
300
-
Inner Drum
-
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
-
Wave Lifter
-
Program Selector
-
Dial + Touch
-
Diaplay Type
-
White LED
-
Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)
-
18:88, 88, 1888
-
Delay Timer
-
3-19 hrs
-
Start/Pause Indication
-
Yes (Start button Blink)
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Alarm
-
Yes
-
Cycle No
-
14
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton Large
-
Yes
-
Mix
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Gentle Care
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
Yes
-
Hygiene
-
Yes
-
Baby Care
-
Yes
-
Sports Wear
-
Yes
-
Dark Wash
-
Yes
-
Silent Wash
-
Yes
-
Speed14
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Medic Rinse
-
Yes
-
Crease Care
-
Yes
-
Favorite
-
Yes
-
Time Delay
-
Yes
-
Child-Lock
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Intensive
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Turbo Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Rinse++ Hold
-
Yes
-
Baby Wear
-
Yes
-
Kids Wear
-
Yes
-
School Uniform
-
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
-
Yes
-
Rainy Season
-
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
-
Yes
-
Jeans
-
Yes
-
Blanket
-
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
-
Yes
-
Single Garments
-
Yes
-
Colour Care
-
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Model
-
FH4U2VCN4
-
Wash Capacity (KG)
-
9
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A+++
-
Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)
-
152
-
60 °C cotton (Full Load)
-
0.81
-
60 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
0.61
-
40 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
0.58
-
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
-
0.45
-
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
-
0.45
-
Water Consumption per Year (ℓ)
-
9,000
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1400
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
44%
-
Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Full Load)
-
300
-
Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
235
-
Time (Min) - 40 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
220
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
10
-
Noise Level (Wash)
-
53
-
Noise Level (Spin)
-
74
-
Standard Washing Program
-
Cotton Large 60℃/40℃
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.