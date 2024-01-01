We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Platinum Wearable Personal Speaker - Black
All Spec
HW
-
Bluetooth Ver.
4.1
-
Receiver
Balanced Amateur
-
Number of Microphone
2
-
Mic Type
MEMS
-
Number of LED (Colour)
2 (Red, Blue)
-
Size (W x L x T mm)
155 x 179 x 12.8
-
Weight(g)
58.7
-
Port type
Micro USB
-
Number of Buttons
4 ( 2 x Jog switch)
-
Power Button
Slide switch
-
Wire Management
Button Type
-
Colour
Black
POWER
-
Battery
2 x 110mAh
-
Standby Time
Up to 415 hrs
-
Talk Time
Up to 11 hrs
-
Music Play Time
Up to 10 hrs
-
Charging Time
Less than 2 hrs
SW
-
Profile
HFP1.6,HSP,A2DP,AVRCP
-
Equalizer settings
Yes (Bass boost, Tone Platinum, Treble)
-
HD Voice
Yes VoLTE(HFP1.6)
-
Sound solution
aptX® Compatible, Digital noise reduction
-
Advanced Multipoint (2HFP x 2A2DP)
Yes
-
apt-x
Yes
-
apt-X HD
Yes
-
Vibrate On/Off
Yes
-
Microphone Mute
Yes
-
Vibrating Call Alert
Yes
-
Voice Prompt
Yes
-
Auto Reconnect
Yes
-
Battery Status Alert
Yes
-
Battery Level Notfication
Yes
-
Charging complete LED
BLUE Solid
CALL
-
Call
Yes
APPLICATION
-
Tone & Talk
Yes
-
Find me
Yes
-
Voice Memo
Yes
-
Tone VP Change
Yes
AWARD
-
reddot
2016 Reddot Design Award
-
Other
2016 CES BEST OF INNOVATION
CO-BRANDING
-
Co-branding
Harman/Kardon Platium
