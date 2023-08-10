We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free UFP3 - True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Even Stronger Bass with EQ
Want heavier bass and sharper vocals?
With 4 EQ modes you can adjust the sound to match your musical taste.
Four EQ names, Bath boost, Immersive, Treble boost, and Natural, are marked on a white square button.
Hypoallergenic and Comfortable
Image of white earbuds and a set of 3 size eargels: Large, Medium and Small.
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
*Standard playtime when listening to music.
**The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 7 and 15 hours respectively when Ambient function is turned off.
*UFP3 supports wired charging only.
*Support for Swift pair functionality in Windows 10 1803 and later versions.
*IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction.
CHOOSE YOUR TONE
An image of the earbuds tip in two colors, blue and white, facing each other.
LG TONE Free Lineup
Key Spec
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
6Φ
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
All Spec
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
-
1.5
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
-
2
-
Earbud
-
16.1 x 32.6 x 25.7 mm
-
Charing Case
-
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm
-
Unit Type
-
Dynamic
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
6Φ
-
Product Net Weight
-
5.3 g
-
Charging Case Net Weight
-
33 g
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
-
7
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
-
15
-
Multi Paring
-
Yes
-
Swift Pair
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
BLE
-
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
LG EQ
-
Yes
-
Customized EQ
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
-
Yes
-
Talk Thru
-
Yes
-
# of Mic
-
2
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly from LG
TONE-UFP3
LG TONE Free UFP3 - True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds