LG TONE Free UFP3 - True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

FP3 products of two colors, blue and white, face each other and float in the air.

REFRESH YOUR SOUND In Every Moment

The white and blue FP3 Earbuds tip is shown one by one.

Roaring Bass

Compact yet powerful - LG TONE Free UFP3 will produce a strong beat that will ge you on your feet.

Even Stronger Bass with EQ

Want heavier bass and sharper vocals?
With 4 EQ modes you can adjust the sound to match your musical taste.

Four EQ names, Bath boost, Immersive, Treble boost, and Natural, are marked on a white square button.

It is an image showing the back of the white ear tip with a close-up, and the phrase External Ambient Sound Detection is marked in the hole formed behind the ear tip.

Personalise Ambient Sound

"Press your LG TONE Free UFP3 for Ambient Sound Mode Customise Ambient Mode to your situation, so you're fully aware of your surroundings — perfect for crossing the road. And use Chat mode to order in a cafe or​ have quick conversations without taking out your earbuds."

Hypoallergenic and Comfortable

LG TONE Free UFP3 earbuds have comfortable, medical-grade ear gels made from non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone that allows you to have fewer worries about all-day use. Find your perfect fit from three sizes.

Image of white earbuds and a set of 3 size eargels: Large, Medium and Small.

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.

Ear buds are floating infront of text "15 hrs".

Just the Right Amount of Power

Up to 7 hours of playback in the earbuds turned on and 15 hours with the cradle — all from one charge.​

*Standard playtime when listening to music.
**The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 7 and 15 hours respectively when Ambient function is turned off.

Image where the product is being charged.

Power Up in 10 Minutes

No time? No problem. Just 10 minutes of charging will give you max 1 hour of playtime.

*UFP3 supports wired charging only.

An image of a laptop and TONE Free placed under the phrase 'Swift pair', and pairing alert turned on on the open laptop screen.

Swift. Seamless. Simple

LG TONE Free earbuds pair quickly and
seamlessly with Windows 10 PCs for your work.

*Support for Swift pair functionality in Windows 10 1803 and later versions.

An image of earbuds with water droplets on top of the word IPX4.

Splash Proof

Don't sweat a few splashes. You can wear LG TONE Free earbuds while you exercise, and it's okay to wear them in the rain. An IPX4 rating means they're sweat and water resistant.

*IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction.

CHOOSE YOUR TONE

An image of the earbuds tip in two colors, blue and white, facing each other.

LG TONE Free Lineup

Table Caption
Features UFP9 UFP8 UFP5
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free UFP9
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free UFP8
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free UFP5
Active Noise Cancelling O O O
Uvnano O (During Wired) O (During Wired & Wireless Charging) X
Medical-Grade Ear Gels O O O
Sound Solution MERIDIAN MERIDIAN MERIDIAN
3D Sound Stage O O O
Plug & Wireless O X X
MIC System 3MIC* 3MIC* 3MIC
Ambient Mode Chat Mode O O O
Multi Pairing O O O
Swift Pairing O O O
Wireless Charging X O X
Battery Life(ANC off) Up to 24hrs(Earbuds 10hrs / with charging case 24hrs) Up to 24hrs(Earbuds 10hrs / with charging case 24hrs) Up to 22hrs(Earbuds 8hrs / with charging case 22hrs)
Water Splash IPX4 IPX4 IPX4
Compatibility Android / iOS Android / iOS Android / iOS
Colour Charcoal Black / Pearl White / Haze Gold Charcoal Black / Pearl White / Haze Gold Charcoal Black / Pearl White
Where to Buy Learn More Learn More

Key Spec

Unit Size (Φ)

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

All Spec

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

Charging Time (Earbuds)

1.5

Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)

2

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Earbud

16.1 x 32.6 x 25.7 mm

Charing Case

54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm

SPEAKER

Unit Type

Dynamic

Unit Size (Φ)

WEIGHT

Product Net Weight

5.3 g

Charging Case Net Weight

33 g

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)

7

Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)

15

CONVENIENCE

Multi Paring

Yes

Swift Pair

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

CONNECTIVITY

BLE

Yes

Google Fast Pair Service

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.1

EQ

LG EQ

Yes

Customized EQ

Yes

AUDIO CODEC

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

SOUND SOLUTION

Ambient Mode

Yes

Talk Thru

Yes

# of Mic

2

ACCESSORY

Medical Silicon Eargels

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(TONE-UFP3)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

