LG xboom Buds Lite by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds with Graphene Drivers & Long Battery Life, Black

BUDSLITE
USP card: LG xboom Buds, reinspired by will.i.am
Key Features

  • Graphene unit - for rich, clearer sound
  • Call-quality - take calls with enhanced clarity
  • Battery Life - up to 35 hrs of playtime
  • IPX4 - stay protected from sweat and moisture
  • Gram-match - matching design with LG gram
  • xboom Buds app - easily optimise your buds
More
will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is his facing right side pointing the earbud in his ear with his left index finger.

xboom Buds Lite, reinspired by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Buds Lite, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience next-level sound, embodied in unique style.

xboom buds lite's cradle is placed fully open with two ear buds floating above.

xboom buds lite's cradle is placed fully open with two ear buds floating above.

LG xboom buds range and features

 xboom Buds Plusxboom Budsxboom Buds Lite
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

xboom Buds Plus

 

 

xboom Buds

 

 

xboom Buds Lite

 

 

 

Product Description

 

 

 

 

Advanced earbuds with superior sound and easy usability.

 

 

 

 

Standard earbuds suitable for various everyday activities.

 

 

 

 

Essential earbuds with long-lasting battery life, ideal for indoor spaces.

 

 

 

 

Best Suited For

 

 

Recommended for active users who travel frequently or enjoy exercising.

 

 

Recommended for users with active daily routines, such as students and office workers.

 

 

Recommended for users in indoor spaces like cafes and libraries

 

 

 

Graphene Driver

 

 

O

 

 

 

O

 

 

 

O

 

 

 

 

Adaptive EQ

 

 

O

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

ANC

 

 

 

ANC

ANC optimization

Wind Noise Reduction

 

 

ANC

ANC optimization

Wind Noise Reduction

 

 

 

Mild ANC

 

 

 

 

 

Clear Call

 

 

 

6-Mics with beamforming and noise reduction Al algorithm

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6-Mics with beamforming and noise reduction Al algorithm

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2-MICs with noise reduction

Al algorithm

 

 

 

 

 

 

Auracast

 

 

 

 

O

 

 

 

 

O

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Plug&Wireless

 

 

 

 

O

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Wireless Charging

 

 

 

 

O

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Hygiene (UVnano)

 

 

 

 

O

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Battery life

 

 

 

 

up to 30hr

 

 

 

 

up to 30hr

 

 

 

 

up to 35hr

 

 

 Learn MoreLearn MoreLearn More
xboom Buds Plus

will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Buds Lite

LG appointed will.i.am to redefine xboom as a brand that elevates listening experience with completely new sound and style. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture. He is also a pioneer in AI, with experience as the director of Creative Innovation at Intel and the founder of AI-powered radio platform RAiDiO.FYI. All ‘xboom by will.i.am’ are professionally refined by will.i.am to deliver more balanced sound with warmer tone. With expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Buds to deliver unmatched sound.

On the upper image will.i.am is working at a recording studio wearing a red vest staring at a screen places before him. On the bottom image will.i.am is as well working at a studio staring at the screen with green windows on it.

New xboom Buds Lite, dressed in new style

On the left above will.i.am's rear face stays looking at his left side, wearing sunglasses and pointing earbud in his ear with his index finger. On the right above two white earbuds' images stays. In the middle-left will.i.am's portrait image is placed facing the front, wearing earbud, cap and sunglasses. In the middle-right will.i.am's another portrait image stays also wearing earbud, cap and sunglasses. Below xboom Buds Lite's cradle with earbuds within stays in will.i.am's hand.

Richer, clearer sound driven by revolutionary material

Paper-thin yet strong as steel. A driver made from the latest cutting-edge graphene material delivers pristine sound comparable to premium audio devices.

*The Graphene-coated driver uses a graphene-coated diaphragm.

The heart of supreme sound

Discover Graphene-coated driver, the ultimate sound material.

About Cutting Edge Martrial Graphene

Mild ANC - Quite, yet not disconnected

Mild ANC delivers balanced and gentle noise reduction without the pressure of full isolation. Ideal for indoor spaces like cafés, libraries, and offices.

*Mild ANC performs best in windless environment.

*Image shown is for illustrative purposes only.

Mild ANC performance of xboom Buds Lite for low-frequency noise

Comparison of low-frequency noise cancellation performance among xboom Buds Lite, xboom Buds and other brands.

A graph showing how much the low-frequency noise decreases from 3 different brands: LG xboom Buds, Brand A and Brand B.

*The graph is based on the results from the internal testing by LG and shows comparisons with equivalent models from competitors.

*To ensure the measurement closely reflect actual user-perceived performance, LG conducted tests by placing a miniature microphone inside a human ear.

*The average ANC attenuation ranges from 100Hz to 900Hz.

Calls sound natural and clear

xboom Buds Lite lets you take calls with enhanced clarity using an AI algorithm.

*Image shown is for illustrative purposes only.

xboom Buds App

Optimised to suit you

Adjust the setting of your earbuds on the exclusive app designed for xboom Buds Lite. Optimised to fit your needs with various features like EQ settings. The app supports iOS, Android, and LG gram’s Windows.

On a cell phone stays xboom Buds app's main screen. To the left there's the same app's Sound Effect adjustment feature UI image and to the right there're Touch function and Find my earbuds feature UI images each.

Connectivity

Buds and gram, a seamless match in every way

xboom Buds Lite work seamlessly with the gram with great synergy. After instant connection, you can control your buds on the gram right away.

A white laptop, LG gram is powered on in the center and shows xboom Buds app's connected screen on the bottom right. Beside the laptop a white xboom Buds Plus's cradle with a pair of earbuds is placed and a 'connected' sign is drawn between them.

*Available only on LG gram with the xboom Buds app pre-installed.

Complementary connectivity

Shows connection status with a pop-up and information display after initial paring during subsequent connections. Speedy, hassle-free connection boosts productivity.

*Available only on LG gram with the xboom Buds app pre-installed.

Instant access to sound adjustment

Adjust your xboom Buds Lite on the gram instantly, through the app developed for the gram. You can control settings such as ANC and EQ right on the screen without interrupting the content you’re enjoying.

*Available only on LG gram with the xboom Buds app pre-installed.

Matching design

Complete your style with a cohesive design, featuring matching black and white colours.

*Image shown is for illustrative purposes only.

Ear Hook Design

A hook to stay fit

Our new ear hook design gives a secure yet comfortable fit. Enjoy your walk or stroll with your earbuds right in place.

A person's left ear with a unit of white xboom Buds Plus in it. Above the earbud, there's a two-way arrow.

*Image shown is for illustrative purposes only.

Battery life

Up to 35 hrs of playtime

Long-lasting battery life of xboom Buds Lite will surprise you. Enjoy up to 11.5 hrs of continuous listening, and 30 hrs with in-between charging in the case.

*Actual performance may vary depending on settings and usage environment.

Water-resistant

Wetness won’t get in the way

Enjoy uninterrupted sound during your workouts or on humid days. xboom Buds Lite stay protected from sweat and moisture with an IPX4 water-resistant rating.

*Image shown is for illustrative purposes only.

*An IPX4 rating means a product can handle light rain, sweat, and splashes, but is not suitable for submersion in water or exposure to high-pressure water jets

*An IPX4 rating applies to the earbuds only and not tho the charging case.

Print

Key Spec

  • Sound Solution - ANC

    Yes

  • Speaker - Unit Size (Φ)

    10Φ

  • Convenience - Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

All Spec

SOUND SOLUTION

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • # of Mic

    2

EQ

  • LG EQ

    Yes

  • Customised EQ

    Yes

AUDIO CODEC

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • BLE

    Yes

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

  • Microsoft Swift Pair

    Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

  • Earbuds (ANC off)

    up to 11.5

  • Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)

    up to 35

  • Earbuds (ANC on)

    up to 8.5

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

  • Charging Case

    2.5

  • Earbuds

    1

CONVENIENCE

  • Multi Paring

    Yes

  • Fast Charging

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Companion App

    AOS, iOS, WindowsOS(LG gram)

  • Multi-Point

    Yes

  • USB-C type Charging Port

    Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

  • Earbud

    25.3 x 20.8 x 23.9 mm

  • Charging Case

    63.0 x 32.8 x 31.2 mm

WEIGHT

  • Charging Case Net Weight

    36.0 g

  • Earbud Net Weight (1EA)

    5.1 g

ACCESSORY

  • Normal Silicon Eargels

    Yes

  • Ear hook

    Yes

  • QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

    Yes

  • Safety Information & Warranty Card

    Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

  • Barcode (EAN Code)

    8806096509746

SPEAKER

  • Unit Type

    Dynamic

  • Unit Size (Φ)

    10Φ

  • Diaphragm

    Graphene-coated

GENERAL_PDR

  • The security update is supported for

    2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

