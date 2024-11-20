We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Arrange the chicken in the base of a 1.5L (6 cup) microwave-safe dish. Drizzle with the oil and season with salt. Manual Cook at 100% for 20 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate.
Step 2
Place the butter in the dish. Cook on Melt (Manual Cook at 100% for 1 minute) until melted.
Step 3
Add the onion, garlic, spice mix and star anise to the dish and stir to coat. Add the rice and tomato paste and stir to coat. Pour in the stock. Arrange the chicken on top. Cook on Sensor Cook # 2 (Manual Cook at 100% for 25 minutes)
Step 4
Transfer the chicken to a plate. Cover to keep warm. Use a fork to fluff the rice and cover with plastic wrap. Set aside for 5 minutes to steam. Fluff again
Step 5
Divide the rice among bowls. Top with the chicken and sprinkle with cashews, sultanas and mint. Serve with onion.
