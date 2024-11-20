Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
We are truly grateful for your support of LG mobile products.

LG has recently made the difficult decision to close its mobile business to focus on other businesses that will provide new experiences and value for the consumers.

Our mobile products will continue to be available while supplies last, which will vary from country to country.

We will fully honor our product limited warranties, and will also continue to provide software and security updates as well as replacement parts in accordance with our contractual obligations, manufacturer's warranty and the Australian Consumer Law.

We want to THANK YOU for your loyalty and support of LG Mobile. We hope that you will embrace our other smart technologies, as LG continues to deliver a wide range of innovative products and services that make life better.

Please refer to the information below for further details.

FAQs

CUSTOMER SERVICE OS/SOFTWARE UPGRADES LG APPLICATIONS OTHERS
Q.

How long will LG mobile products be available for purchase?

A.

The amount that our vendors currently have in stock will be available for purchase. We will provide after-sales services to customers in accordance with our contractual obligations, manufacturer's warranty and the Australian Consumer Law and will continue to offer OS and software upgrades in accordance with contractual obligation.

Q.

Will customer services be available to LG phone users after the closing down of the mobile business?

A.

We will provide after sales service and repair parts in accordance with our contractual obligations, manufacturer's warranty and the Australian Consumer Law.

Q.

Until when will repair parts be available? Will consumers still be able to buy mobile accessories such as chargers, batteries, and earphones?

A.

We will provide after sales service and repair parts and accessories in accordance with our contractual obligations, manufacturer's warranty and the Australian Consumer Law.
* Please contact local customer service for more information.

Q.

Will OS upgrades continue be provided after LG Electronics’ closing down of the mobile business?

A.

OS upgrades will be offered for selected models. The Android 11 OS upgrade is currently in progress for selected models, and the Android 12 OS upgrade will be rolled out based on the same criteria and process. However, please understand that OS upgrade plans are subject to change due to Google’s OS distribution schedule or other factors such as product performance and stability.

Q.

Will software updates be provided after closing down the mobile business?

A.

We will do our utmost to provide security updates and quality stabilisation updates.

Q.

How long will LG applications and services be available after closing down the mobile business?

A.

Some applications will be terminated when mobile business operations end. But for the convenience of our customers, most of the applications will continue to be available and updated in line with the current policies even after the closing down of the LG mobile business. Any change to applications availability, including relevant information, will be announced in advance. Below is the list of applications that will no longer be available after closing down of the mobile business.
Qlens
PC Tool for products released before 2019: PC Suite / LGST / LG CM(Connection Manager) / LG Mirror Drive

Q.

Will LG applications/services not be available for customers after the maintenance period?

A.

Once the maintenance period ends, server and account-based services will not be available.
e.g. : Qlens
Continued use of basic functions in other Apps will be possible
e.g. : PC Suite / LGST / LG CM(Connection Manager) / LG Mirror Drive

Q.

Will updates be provided when there are issues with LG mobile applications or when carriers’ applications are updated?

A.

We will do our best to provide updates not only for LG Apps but also for business partner Apps through continuous cooperation with partner companies.

Q.

What are LG Electronics’ plans regarding the LG ThinQ app that monitors and controls other home appliances?

A.

The LG ThinQ app is available for all mobile devices, not just LG Electronics’ mobile products. The application will continue to be available for download on both Google Play and the Apple App Store so customers can continue to use LG ThinQ ecosystem conveniently.

Q.

Is it available to transfer data stored in LG Health and LG Memo to other health/memo applications?

A.

Users can transfer their data from LG Q Memo to other memo applications using the memo sharing option. Transfer memo data : Sharing > Text and image > Select another memo app – when a memo is displayed on the screen. As for LG Health, you cannot migrate user data to other health applications.

Q.

Will all the mobile devices of LG Electronics not be available?

A.

Existing smartphones and tablet PCs will be available until distributors run out of their current stock. In addition, after-sales services and OS upgrades will continue in accordance with our contractual obligations, manufacturer's warranty and the Australian Consumer Law. We will continue to develop and sell our LG Tone Free and Wireless Bluetooth devices.

Q.

Will customers’ personal information be properly disposed of after LG Electronics’ mobile services are discontinued?

A.

Personal information will be handled and disposed of in accordance with our Privacy Policy and applicable laws.

