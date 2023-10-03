About Cookies on This Site

30'' Mega Capacity Top Freezer Refrigerator with Premium LED Lighting, 20 cu.ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

30'' Mega Capacity Top Freezer Refrigerator with Premium LED Lighting, 20 cu.ft.

LTNS20220W

30'' Mega Capacity Top Freezer Refrigerator with Premium LED Lighting, 20 cu.ft.

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
20.2 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
29 7/8" x 65 1/2" x 33 7/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

30"

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

Yes

Counter Depth

No

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

20

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURE

InstaView Door-in-Door®

No

Door-in-Door®

No

Dispenser

No

ThinQ®

No

Smudge Resistant Finish

No

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

14.7

Freezer

5.5

Total

20.2

FEATURES

Smart Inveter Compressor

Yes

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

387

Control & Display

Membrane (Green LED)

IcePlus™ System

Yes

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Temperature Controls

Digital

Temperature Sensors

4

Door Alarm

Yes

LoDecibel™ Operation

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

2 Full

Spill Protector Tempered Glass

Yes

Shelf Construction

Cantilever

Crisper Bin

2 Humidity Crisper

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bin

3 Full

Door Bin Material

Clear

Dairy Bin

Yes

FREEZER

No. of Shelves

1

Spill Protector Tempered Glass

Yes

Door Bins

2 Fixed

Ice Maker

Ready (LK65C)

Freezer Light

Premium LED

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Door Style

Contour

Hidden Hinge

Yes

Flush Metal Plate Cover on Back

Yes

Available Colours

Stainless Steel(S), White

Handles

Pocket Type

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES

Depth w/ Handles

33 7/8"

Depth w/o Handles

33 7/8"

Depth w/o Door

29"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

60"

Height to Top of Case

65 1/2"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

66 1/8"

Width

29 7/8"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

32"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

32"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8" x top 1" x back 2"

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

202 / 226

Carton Dimensions(WxHxD)

31 4/5" x 69 3/8" x 38 1/7"

UPC CODES

White

772454068539

WARRANTY

1 Year parts and Labor

Yes

7 Years on the Sealed System

Yes

