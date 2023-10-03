We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
30'' Mega Capacity Top Freezer Refrigerator with Premium LED Lighting, 20 cu.ft.
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
LG STUDIO
-
No
-
LG Brand
-
Yes
-
30"
-
Yes
-
Standard Depth
-
Yes
-
Counter Depth
-
No
-
20
-
Yes
-
InstaView Door-in-Door®
-
No
-
Door-in-Door®
-
No
-
Dispenser
-
No
-
ThinQ®
-
No
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
No
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator
-
14.7
-
Freezer
-
5.5
-
Total
-
20.2
-
Smart Inveter Compressor
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
Yes
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
387
-
Control & Display
-
Membrane (Green LED)
-
IcePlus™ System
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow Cooling
-
Yes
-
Temperature Controls
-
Digital
-
Temperature Sensors
-
4
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Operation
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
2 Full
-
Spill Protector Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Cantilever
-
Crisper Bin
-
2 Humidity Crisper
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Premium LED
-
No. of Door Bin
-
3 Full
-
Door Bin Material
-
Clear
-
Dairy Bin
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
1
-
Spill Protector Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Door Bins
-
2 Fixed
-
Ice Maker
-
Ready (LK65C)
-
Freezer Light
-
Premium LED
-
Door Style
-
Contour
-
Hidden Hinge
-
Yes
-
Flush Metal Plate Cover on Back
-
Yes
-
Available Colours
-
Stainless Steel(S), White
-
Handles
-
Pocket Type
-
Depth w/ Handles
-
33 7/8"
-
Depth w/o Handles
-
33 7/8"
-
Depth w/o Door
-
29"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
60"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
65 1/2"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
66 1/8"
-
Width
-
29 7/8"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)
-
32"
-
Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)
-
32"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8" x top 1" x back 2"
-
Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton
-
202 / 226
-
Carton Dimensions(WxHxD)
-
31 4/5" x 69 3/8" x 38 1/7"
-
Stainless Steel
-
772454068522
-
1 Year parts and Labor
-
Yes
-
7 Years on the Sealed System
-
Yes
-
10 years on Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)