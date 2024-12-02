Get $300 off on select Styler® bundle deals

Disclaimer:

*Available to Canadian residents starting November 21 (11:59 p.m. ET), 2024 with purchase of select new eligible LG Styler (S3MFBN) with select laundry bundles (WashTower, WashCombo or Washer and Dryer), on LG.ca; while supplies last. Returns: If you choose to return one of the items you purchased as part of this offer, you will receive a refund for the returned item, minus the $300 discount. Offer subject to change without notice and is not combinable with any other offer (except the LG Welcome Coupon of $50). No rain checks. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Commercial sales are excluded. Other conditions apply.