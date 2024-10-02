Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Célébrez avec des offres exclusives et courez la chance de gagner un moniteur intelligent ou des articles autographiés des Raptors.

LG Anniversary Sale. Shop, Save, & Win!

Celebrate with exclusive offers and a chance to win a

Smart Monitor or signed Raptors gear.

 

Promotion Details
Terms & Conditions

Offer 1 : Enjoy a $100 coupon for TaskRabbit installation services

when you spend $999.99 or more on LG.ca home appliances.

PD0041_HotNewBest_PCMobile_BonusOffer_464x550_V2.jpg

Fridge Bonus: Free Delivery, Haul-Away & Filter

Terms & Conditions Buy Now
Laundry Bonus: Free Delivery, Haul-Away & Installation

Laundry Bonus: Free Delivery, Haul-Away & Installation

Terms & Conditions Buy Now
Cooking & Dishwasher Bonus: Free Delivery & Haul-Away

Cooking & Dishwasher Bonus: Free Delivery & Haul-Away

Terms & Conditions Buy Now
Buy More Save More on LG STUDIO appliances

Buy More Save More on LG STUDIO appliances

Terms & Conditions Buy Now
Buy More Save More on select LG appliances

Buy More Save More on select LG appliances

Terms & Conditions Buy Now
Save $300 on Laundry & Styler® Steam Closet bundles

Save $300 on Laundry & Styler® Steam Closet bundles

Terms & Conditions Buy Now

Offer 2 : Gear Up! Anniversary OLED gaming monitor gaming setup

Apply ‘LGOLEDMNT’ to get 10% discount, with a free LG UltraGear™ gaming pad

LG UltraGearTM OLED gaming monitor anniversary deal

Apply ‘LGOLEDMNT’ to get 10% discount, with a free LG UltraGear™ gaming pad

Offer 3 : LG gram laptop Anniversary gift !

Save up to $350 on select LG gram, Get a free earbud & Hustle Hub Kit

Save up to $350 on select LG gram,
Get a free earbud & Hustle Hub Kit

Simply add one of select LG gram laptop,

gift package will be shipped separately.

Offer 4 : We want to hear from you!

We want to hear from you!

Don’t miss your chance!

Enter for an opportunity to win a 32"

4K Smart Monitor (32SR70U-W) or

a signed Raptors jersey.

Don’t miss your chance! Win a Prize

Your One-Stop Shop - LG.ca

Discover the difference of shopping direct from LG.ca!

Welcome Coupon

New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $500.

Free Installation

Enjoy free connection services for selected products.

Free Haul-away

Get free haul-away straight from your door.

 

0%* Financing

Affordable payments with no interest.

Free Shipping

Enjoy hassle-free shopping with free delivery.**

Shop confidently with our price match program.*** 

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support