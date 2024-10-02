LG Anniversary Sale. Shop, Save, & Win!

Disclaimer:

Together we make home happen. Enjoy a $100 coupon for TaskRabbit services when your next appliance order at LG.ca

*Available October 11 (11:59 EST); while quantities last. Offer available to Canadian residents with purchase of new select major LG appliances with a min. spend of $999.99 before taxes, on LG.com/ca. TaskRabbit offers home services (“Services”) in major Canadian cities and surrounding areas. To check availability, enter your address and postal code at TaskRabbit.ca. When you buy an eligible LG appliance and your eligibility is confirmed, LG will send you an email with a unique one-time use coupon code (“Code”) redeemable for Services at TaskRabbit.ca. Code will expire on April 18, 2025 (11:59 EST). One Code per person. Codes are non-transferrable, not redeemable for cash, gift cards, gratuities, or expenses. If you return the LG appliance and you have used the Code, $100 will be deducted from your refund. LG Canada is not responsible for the Services or for arranging them. Offer subject to change without notice and is not combinable with any other offer (except the LG Welcome Coupon $50). No rain checks. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Commercial sales are excluded. Other conditions and exclusions apply.

Apply ‘LGOLEDMNT’ to get 10% discount and receive a free LG UltraGearTM Gaming Pad (UGP90HB-B)

*Available to Canadian residents October 11-24, 2024 (11:59 pm ET), with purchase of select new LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors, on LG.ca, while supplies last. Limit 1 per household based on shipping address. Apply coupon code ‘LGOLEDMNT’ at checkout. If you participate in the promotion, and decide to return the monitor, the LG gaming pad must also be returned to receive a full refund on the monitor. Offer subject to change without notice and is not combinable with other offers (except the LG Welcome Coupon of $50). No rain checks. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Commercial sales are excluded. Other conditions apply.

Save up to $350 on select LG grams and get a FREE anniversary package (Hustle Hub Kit and Earbuds)

*Available October 11-24 (11:59 ET) 2024, to Canadian residents with purchase of select new LG gram laptops on LG.ca; while supplies last. Gift package will be shipped separately and must be included with any returns in order to receive a refund. Offer subject to change without notice and is not combinable with any other offer (except the $50 LG Welcome Coupon). No rain checks. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Commercial sales excluded. Other conditions apply.

LG.ca online store anniversary raffle

’No purchase necessary. Contest closes October 24th, 2024. Two (2) prizes to be won having an approx. retail value of $499.99. Mathematical skill testing question to be answered correctly to win. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Contest open to [https://cloud.lgecanada.ca/en-lg-onlinestore-anniversary-survey]. Full contest rules available at https://cloud.lgecanada.ca/en-lg-onlinestore-anniversary-survey-termsandconditions’