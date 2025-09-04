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Hyper Radiant Colour Tech
The Next OLED TV
Hyper Radiant Colour Tech is our next-generation OLED technology that enhances every aspect of picture quality to an entirely new level. It delivers incomparable brightness, Perfect Black, and Perfect Colour in any light, while preserving stunning 4K visuals with our advanced alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3, and it is even certified for Reflection-Free Premium, ensuring flawless picture quality without reflection—even in a bright room. Experience OLED like never before—see the difference, feel the brilliance, and discover a new standard in viewing.
X3.9 Brighter, yet intelligently balanced by LG's most advanced alpha 11 AI Processor
Powered by alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine, this next evolution of OLED TV goes beyond simply increasing overall luminance, precisely adjusting brightness across fine gradations to deliver up to X3.9 brighter peak brightness with balanced control that brings scenes to life with greater vibrancy, dynamic energy, and newly revealed detail.1)
UL-verified Perfect Black and Perfect Colour — always, whether it's dark or bright
From bright daytime viewing to the deepest shadows of night, even the finest details remain visible—like stars against a true midnight sky. Perfect Black preserves absolute depth and separation without loss of definition, while Perfect Colour delivers accurate, expressive hues. As lighting conditions shift throughout your living space, contrast and colour remain consistent, ensuring uncompromising picture quality for everyday viewing.3)
Perfect Black. Never fades. Always.
LG OLED evo ensures Perfect Black in any environment, delivering the true infinite contrast needed to make a single star shine brilliantly against a Perfect Black canvas. While some OLED TVs reduce reflections by scattering light across the screen, this compromise leads to inconsistent black levels that wash out, ultimately flattening the image. When dark scenes fade into a hazy gray, depth disappears, realism weakens, and immersion quietly breaks. With Perfect Black that never fades, depth and realism truly come alive—pulling you fully into the moment.4)
*The comparison images are simulated and for illustrative purposes only.
Black as Another Character in the Film
*This story was edited from an advertorial feature article published on Variety.com This interview was conducted following attendance at the LG Electronics-hosted Hollywood Roadshow event in L.A. (LG OLED evo AI G5 showcase).
Certified Reflection-Free Premium ensures flawless picture quality, even in a bright room
Ever find reflections distracting when watching TV, especially in a bright room? Conventional anti-glare matte displays reduce reflections by scattering or absorbing incoming light, which can compromise black levels and mute colours. Reflection Free Premium takes a different approach—minimizing reflectance while preserving light transmittance, allowing black depth and colour clarity to remain intact. Even in bright environments, reflections are reduced without washing out the picture, keeping blacks rich, colours accurate, and your focus where it belongs—on the content, not the screen surface.5)
*The comparison images are simulated and for illustrative purposes only.
Follow the detective trio and see the difference Reflection Free Premium makes
Ultimate 4K picture quality with LG's most advanced alpha 11 AI Processor with Dual AI Engine
LG OLED evo delivers its ultimate picture quality powered by the alpha11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine. With the Dual AI Engine, it precisely controls the 8.3 million self-lit pixels while refining sharpness, texture, and detail. This advanced processing goes beyond the capabilities of a single AI engine, producing more natural and accurate 4K images—where every element is rendered with exceptional clarity and realism.6)
A highly acclaimed TV, trusted by global experts
Best TV, the best of CES 2026 by CNN Underscored
”...breathed tons of life into the Impressionist paintings I know well from when I worked at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.” (01/2026)
CES 2026 Best in Show by T3
"...top-tier image quality that's brighter than even last year's multi-layer OLED panel tech." (01/2026)
Best TV of CES2026 by HDTVTest
”...breathed tons of life into the Impressionist paintings I know well from when I worked at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.” (01/2026)
Meet the OLED evo lineup — where Hyper Radiant Colour Tech comes to life
LG OLED evo AI W6
ㆍHyper Radiant Colour Tech
ㆍX3.9 brighter with Brightness Booster Ultra
ㆍPerfect Black & Perfect Colour
ㆍα11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine
ㆍReflection-Free Premium
LG OLED evo AI G6
ㆍHyper Radiant Colour Tech (except 97-inch)
ㆍX3.9 brighter with Brightness Booster Ultra
(48-inch: X2.1 brighter, except 97-inch)
ㆍPerfect Black & Perfect Colour
ㆍα11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine
ㆍReflection-Free Premium (except 97/48-inch)
9mm-range Wallpaper design
Everything comes together in the 9mm range. In this signature Wallpaper design, advanced picture technology, True Wireless architecture, and precision engineering are seamlessly integrated into a single, refined form. With nothing protruding and no cables exposed, the TV sits perfectly flush against the wall—not by removing complexity, but by containing it. What stands out is the immense capability within such a slim profile, where performance is distilled to its purest expression.7)
Flush-fit Gallery design for a refined, minimalist look
A slim and refined display blends naturally into your space, creating a gallery-like presence with no visible gap with the wall.8)
4K 165Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync deliver ultra-smooth, tear-free gameplay
When your TV keeps up with your play, everything changes. OLED evo’s 165Hz 4K refresh rate captures rapid motion with clarity, enabling fast, responsive gameplay as the action accelerates. G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium keep motion tightly synchronized, while VRR and ultra-low input lag translate every input instantly on screen—making fast, fluid gameplay possible at full speed.9)
ALLM and a certified 0.1ms response time for low-latency and low input lag gaming
With a near-instant 0.1ms response time, OLED turns every command into pure speed, closing the gap between instinct and action. ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) kicks in the moment you start, optimizing latency so you can outplay the competition from the first frame. Rapid pixel response keeps fast-moving visuals razor-sharp, letting you track targets with predatory precision, while ultra-low input lag ensures every move is flawless and final. In the heat of the game, OLED responds as fast as you do—delivering the dominance, control, and lethal edge you need to seize victory.10)
*The comparison images are simulated and for illustrative purposes only.
Track every move with clarity, backed by VESA-certified top-tier ClearMR 10000
When action moves fast, keeping detail in sight is essential. LG OLED evo, certified ClearMR 10000, minimizes motion blur between frames to keep motion sharp and readable during rapid movement, while HGiG preserves HDR tone mapping exactly as the game creator intended—maintaining accurate highlights, deep shadows, and balanced colour. Together, ClearMR certification and HGiG ensure motion stays clear and HDR remains precise, so every scene is shown exactly as it was meant to be seen.11)
*The comparison images are simulated and for illustrative purposes only.
World’s first 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming
Play 4K 120Hz HDR games on your TV even without an extra device through NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, enjoy high-end cloud gaming with GeForce RTX 5080 performance.12)
LG OLED evo TV with world’s first 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming displays Borderlands 4 alongside the GeForce NOW logo within the TV interface, highlighting cloud gaming access directly on screen without the need for an extra device.
World’s first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers
Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 3ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.13)
LG OLED evo TV with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
World’s first VESA DSC-certified visually lossless, low-latency gaming
With VESA‑certified DSC, you get visually lossless detail and real‑time gaming responsiveness over HDMI 2.1—delivering smooth, high‑resolution gameplay with clean, distortion‑free visuals throughout.14)
LG OLED evo TV with VESA-certified DSC delivers visually lossless, low-latency gaming, as a large wall-mounted display shows a vivid action game in a neon-lit living room, highlighting smooth motion and high-resolution detail.
Find the right OLED TV for you
*All images above are simulated.
*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.
*Specifications may vary by model or screen size.
*Support for some features may vary by region and country.
1)*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size and market region.
*Peak brightness is up to 3.9X brighter than conventional OLED at a 3% window, based on internal measurements.
*Up to X3.9 Brighter applies to OLED W6 models and OLED G6 models (except 97-inch), while up to X2.1 Brighter applies to the 48-inch OLED G6 model; up to X3.2 Brighter applies to OLED C6 models equipped with Brightness Booster Pro (83/77-inch), while Brightness Booster applies to other sizes.
2)*LG OLED TV displays have been certified as Circadian Performance Factor by eyesafe®.
*LG OLED TV displays have been verified by UL as Low Blue Light Platinum and Flicker-free.
3)*LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 colour patterns.
*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
*LG OLED display is verified by UL for Perfect Black and Perfect Colour, measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.
4)*The comparison images are simulated and for illustrative purposes only.
*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect
measurement.
*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering colour consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.
*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.
5)*The comparison images are simulated and for illustrative purposes only.
*Reflectance is measured as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.
*LG OLED display is measured to be under 0.5% reflection using IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere method. Actual results may vary by conditions.
*Reflection Free Premium certification applies to OLED W6 models and 83/77/65/55-inch OLED G6 models only.
6)*Compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
7)*The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.
*Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.
8)*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.
*Installation requirements may differ.
9)*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz.
*165Hz is supported on OLED W6, G6, and C6 models; on OLED G6 models (except 97-inch), 165Hz is supported, while 120Hz applies to the 97-inch model.
*NVIDIA G-Sync is compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, RTX 40, and GTX 16 series graphics cards.
10)*The comparison images are simulated and for illustrative purposes only.
*LG OLED displays been certified as "0.1 response times (Gray to Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance" by Intertek.
*Actual performance may vary depending on settings, network connection, and usage environment.
11)*The comparison images are simulated and for illustrative purposes only.
*HGiG is a voluntary group of companies from the gaming and TV display industries that develops and publishes guidelines to improve HDR gaming experiences.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*ClearMR is a motion blur certification program by VESA.
*Actual performance may vary depending on settings, network conditions, and usage environment.
12)*Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.
*Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.
*GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.
*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.
*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.
13)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.
*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.
14)*LG OLED TV sets have been certified as DSC by VESA.
15)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.
*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.
*Gamepad is sold separately.
16)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.
*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.