1)*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size and market region.

*Peak brightness is up to 3.9X brighter than conventional OLED at a 3% window, based on internal measurements.

*Up to X3.9 Brighter applies to OLED W6 models and OLED G6 models (except 97-inch), while up to X2.1 Brighter applies to the 48-inch OLED G6 model; up to X3.2 Brighter applies to OLED C6 models equipped with Brightness Booster Pro (83/77-inch), while Brightness Booster applies to other sizes.

2)*LG OLED TV displays have been certified as Circadian Performance Factor by eyesafe®.

*LG OLED TV displays have been verified by UL as Low Blue Light Platinum and Flicker-free.

3)*LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 colour patterns.

*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

*LG OLED display is verified by UL for Perfect Black and Perfect Colour, measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

4)*The comparison images are simulated and for illustrative purposes only.

*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect

measurement.

*LG OLED display is verified by UL for delivering colour consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

5)*The comparison images are simulated and for illustrative purposes only.

*Reflectance is measured as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.

*LG OLED display is measured to be under 0.5% reflection using IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere method. Actual results may vary by conditions.

*Reflection Free Premium certification applies to OLED W6 models and 83/77/65/55-inch OLED G6 models only.

6)*Compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

7)*The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.

*Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.

8)*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

*Installation requirements may differ.

9)*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz.

*165Hz is supported on OLED W6, G6, and C6 models; on OLED G6 models (except 97-inch), 165Hz is supported, while 120Hz applies to the 97-inch model.

*NVIDIA G-Sync is compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, RTX 40, and GTX 16 series graphics cards.

10)*The comparison images are simulated and for illustrative purposes only.

*LG OLED displays been certified as "0.1 response times (Gray to Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance" by Intertek.

*Actual performance may vary depending on settings, network connection, and usage environment.

11)*The comparison images are simulated and for illustrative purposes only.

*HGiG is a voluntary group of companies from the gaming and TV display industries that develops and publishes guidelines to improve HDR gaming experiences.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*ClearMR is a motion blur certification program by VESA.

*Actual performance may vary depending on settings, network conditions, and usage environment.

12)*Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.

*Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.

*GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

13)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

14)*LG OLED TV sets have been certified as DSC by VESA.

15)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

16)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.